Social Sightings: Five Sweet Treats to Try

December 5, 2022 9:30AM

Get the bread pudding at Cucina Bella.
Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

’Tis the season for sweets. Home bakers might opt for marathon sessions in the kitchen and hosting holiday cookie exchange parties, but there are plenty of treats to enjoy from the pros, too. We recently got our first taste of Cucina Bella, a new Italian eatery in Lowry. One highlight: the peach bread pudding, served with a rich dollop of mascarpone whip and swimming in a caramel sauce so good, you'll want to scoop up every last drop.
Instagram: @cucinabelladenver
Citizen Rail/Instagram
Brunch is the perfect excuse to get a sugar rush before noon. Citizen Rail's Dutch baby pancake is a tempting option if you're looking for something a little different. It's "adorned with lemon curd, blueberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar," the restaurant says. Brunch is served here daily, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Instagram: @citizenrail
Babettes/Instagram
In Longmont, Babettes makes some of the best baked goods in the state. Holiday pre-orders are now available for its buche Noel, which serves eight to ten people and is made with maple nutmeg and orange moelleux, pecan praline cremeux and dulcey whipped ganache. It will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 24.
Instagram: @babettesartisan

Pint's Peak/Instagram

Pint's Peak Ice Cream now has sauces to up your at-home sundae game. Three flavors are available: cardamom caramel, sea salted hot fudge and bourbon butterscotch. Pick them up for yourself, or as a gift, at its holiday pop-up shop this weekend at 675 South Broadway, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Instagram: @pintspeak
Annette/Instagram
At Annette at Stanley Marketplace, chef/owner Caroline Glover has brought back a customer favorite for the holidays: her dad's eggnog. "It’s insanely delicious and takes us over two days to make but WOWEE is she good. It’s how I’d like to end every meal currently," Glover wrote in a social media post.
Instagram: @annette_scratchtotable
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
