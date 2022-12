Social Sightings: Five Sweet Treats to Try

Citizen Rail/Instagram

’Tis the season for sweets. Home bakers might opt for marathon sessions in the kitchen and hosting holiday cookie exchange parties , but there are plenty of treats to enjoy from the pros, too. We recently got our first taste of Cucina Bella , a new Italian eatery in Lowry. One highlight: the peach bread pudding, served with a rich dollop of mascarpone whip and swimming in a caramel sauce so good, you'll want to scoop up every last drop.Brunch is the perfect excuse to get a sugar rush before noon. Citizen Rail's Dutch baby pancake is a tempting option if you're looking for something a little different. It's "adorned with lemon curd, blueberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar," the restaurant says. Brunch is served here daily, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.In Longmont, Babettes makes some of the best baked goods in the state. Holiday pre-orders are now available for its buche Noel, which serves eight to ten people and is made with maple nutmeg and orange moelleux, pecan praline cremeux and dulcey whipped ganache. It will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 24.Pint's Peak Ice Cream now has sauces to up your at-home sundae game. Three flavors are available: cardamom caramel, sea salted hot fudge and bourbon butterscotch. Pick them up for yourself, or as a gift, at its holiday pop-up shop this weekend at 675 South Broadway, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.At Annette at Stanley Marketplace, chef/owner Caroline Glover has brought back a customer favorite for the holidays: her dad's eggnog. "It’s insanely delicious and takes us over two days to make but WOWEE is she good. It’s how I’d like to end every meal currently," Glover wrote in a social media post.