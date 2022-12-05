Social Sightings: Five Sweet Treats to Try

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
’Tis the season for sweets. Home bakers might opt for marathon sessions in the kitchen and hosting holiday cookie exchange parties, but there are plenty of treats to enjoy from the pros, too. We recently got our first taste of Cucina Bella, a new Italian eatery in Lowry. One highlight: the peach bread pudding, served with a rich dollop of mascarpone whip and swimming in a caramel sauce so good, you'll want to scoop up every last drop.
Holiday pre-orders are now available for its buche Noel, which serves eight to ten people and is made with maple nutmeg and orange moelleux, pecan praline cremeux and dulcey whipped ganache. It will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 24.
Pint's Peak Ice Cream now has sauces to up your at-home sundae game. Three flavors are available: cardamom caramel, sea salted hot fudge and bourbon butterscotch. Pick them up for yourself, or as a gift, at its holiday pop-up shop this weekend at 675 South Broadway, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
