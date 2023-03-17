Head to These Bars and Restaurants for the Best St. Patrick's Day Events

It's time to toast with green beers and whiskey. St. Patrick's Day brings lots of festivities to the Mile High, so we've rounded up the best events at bars and restaurants where you can celebrate all weekend long.
Colorado's longest-running Irish bar celebrates fifty years with a weekend of festivities, including performances by DJ Abilities of Eyedea & Abilities, Ubi of Ces Cru, the Commoners, Venom & Valor, Sabotage and more, plus Irish dancers and bagpipers. Clancy's Irish Pub, 7000 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, iloveclancys.com.
Sham’rock’ St. Patrick’s Weekend at PBS: Party like a sham-rock star at this local bowling alley/social club, where there will be beer and shot specials galore, along with a live DJ to keep the party going all night. Free, Punch Bowl Social Denver, 65 Broadway, eventbrite.com.
Niwot's Lucky Weekend: The Niwot Tavern will run its corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash specials all weekend, which will pair well with the Guinness on draft. Niwot Tavern, 7960 Niwot Road, Niwot, niwottavern.com.
St. Patrick's Party at Slattery's: Slattery's neighborhood pub and grill is celebrating the lucky holiday with a four-day-long street expansion that began with the annual tradition of a city council ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday and continues through the weekend with traditional Irish food, drinks, bagpipes and dancing. Slattery's Pub & Grill, 5364 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village, slatteryspubandgrill.com.
The OG at McGregor Square: Sip on a little luck o' the Irish with The OG's boozy milkshake, Who's Your Paddy? The iconic green shake is an irresistible mix of vanilla ice cream, crème de menthe, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream and whipped cream. Through Friday, March 17, The OG at the Rally Hotel, McGregor Square, 1600 20th Street, theogdenver.com.
Shamrock the Block: Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, and the Dairy Block has a lucky lineup of food and drink specials to keep the party going all week long, including Tullamore Dew cocktails at Poka Lola Social Club, Irish-inspired cuisine at Kachina Cantina, drink specials at Moo Bar and whiskey tastings at Seven Grand. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.
Thirsty Lion St. Patrick’s Menu and Party: Join Thirsty Lion Gastropub for an authentic Irish menu March 2-17 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Celebrate the lucky day, Friday, March 17, with traditional Irish music, bagpipes and Irish dancing. Thirsty Lion Gastropub Union Station, 1605 Wynkoop Street, thirstyliongastropub.com.
St. Patrick's Day at Avanti: Drink specials include $8 Jameson shots, $6 Guinness cans and $10-$11 Guinness with a drop shot. Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 North Pecos Street, avantifandb.com.
Celtic Chicken Food Truck: Enjoy food from this Colorado Celtic-style barbecue food truck, serving authentic Irish pub food in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Friday, March 17, 3-8 p.m., Barnett & Son Brewing Company,18425 Pony Express Drive, Parker, barnettandsonbrewing.com.
Talnua Distillery St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Honor the spirit of tradition with the release of the new 2023 Olde Saints Keep Whiskey at Talnua. The two-day party will feature food trucks, specialty cocktails and live music. Free, Talnua Distillery, 5405 West 56th Avenue Unit C, Arvada, talnua.com.
Los Chingones: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with three festive new specials: the O'Chingon Taco, with corned beef, chive slaw, French fries and crispy cheddar cheese; the Who's Your Paddy? green margarita, with cucumber, serrano pepper and cilantro; and Irish Nacho Fries made with queso, corned beef, chive crema and jalapeños. All locations; loschingonesmexican.com.
ViewHouse St. Patrick's Weekend: Green beers, Irish stout bombs, Reuben egg rolls and corned beef and cabbage at all four locations. The Littleton and Colorado Springs locations will also be hosting crawfish boils! Learn more at viewhouse.com.