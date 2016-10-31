Broncos Cheerleader Romi Bean Rules Halloween as T-Rex
In the boldest costume choice ever sported by an NFL cheerleader, Romi Bean dressed as a giant T-Rex (with very short arms that made it difficult to hold pompoms) and, admidst other cheerleaders dressed in sexy Dorothy and sexy skeleton outfits, performed her routine flawlessly during the Broncos-Chargers game on October 30, Halloween eve.
ESPN started the viral-effect when it captioned Bean's T-Rex dance on its 6.2 million-follower Instagram page with this: "The newest Broncos cheerleader is 65 million years young." Amidst all the more obvious beauties, Bean's inner beauty — and good humor — came through loud and clear. Way to go, Romi Bean!
She's now trending on ESPN, Google and Facebook nationally. And, of course, we're quite sure that Bean's contributions to the day helped the Broncos beat the Chargers with a final score of 27-19.
