menu

Broncos Cheerleader Romi Bean Rules Halloween as T-Rex

Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Broncos Cheerleader Romi Bean Rules Halloween as T-Rex

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 3:41 p.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett

@espn: ... "The newest Broncos cheerleader is 65 million years young. [Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images]"

A photo posted by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on

A A

In the boldest costume choice ever sported by an NFL cheerleader, Romi Bean dressed as a giant T-Rex (with very short arms that made it difficult to hold pompoms) and, admidst other cheerleaders dressed in sexy Dorothy and sexy skeleton outfits, performed her routine flawlessly during the Broncos-Chargers game on October 30, Halloween eve.

Related Stories

ESPN started the viral-effect when it captioned Bean's T-Rex dance on its 6.2 million-follower Instagram page with this: "The newest Broncos cheerleader is 65 million years young." Amidst all the more obvious beauties, Bean's inner beauty — and good humor — came through loud and clear. Way to go, Romi Bean!

She's now trending on ESPN, Google and Facebook nationally. And, of course, we're quite sure that Bean's contributions to the day helped the Broncos beat the Chargers with a final score of 27-19.

Epic montage by @j_howe_303! #trex #broncos #cheerleader #halloween

A video posted by Romi Bean (@romibean) on

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
More Info
More Info

1701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO 80204

303-433-7466

www.sportsauthorityfieldatmilehigh.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >