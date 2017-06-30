The Sixteen Best Fourth of July Festivals, Fireworks Shows and Parties in Denver

Happy Fourth of July, Denver. Westword

Denver, it's nearly time, once again, to celebrate our country's independence. There's no shortage of officially sanctioned fireworks and festivals in the Mile High City, and chances are, your neighborhood is hosting a party of its own. But here, we've culled our list of favorites, and we present to you a rundown of the pancake breakfasts, fun runs, parades, beer gardens, bouncy castles, human hamster balls, concerts, dueling pianos and, of course, fireworks shows, that are most likely to make you say, "America, hell yeah." You'd rather eat your way through this holiday? Head over to our list of food-and-drink-centric celebrations.

Four Mile Park Independence Celebration

Four Mile Park

July 1, 5-10 p.m.

Glendale's July 1 fireworks show will be viewable from several locations (including Cranmer Park's 6 p.m. picnic), but if you're after an evening of entertainment, check out the Independence Celebration at Four Mile Park. Have your fill of games and horse-drawn wagon rides, and then feast at food trucks and imbibe in the Dry Dock beer garden. The fireworks start at dusk, and you'll need to get to the park by 9 p.m. for entry.

Red, White & You

Clement Park

July 3, 5 p.m.

Get your Fourth of July rolling early with Red, White & You, which starts with a festival, continues with a concert and finishes with a fireworks finale. Highlights include a beer and wine garden, plenty of food and a bouncehouse for kids. Fireworks start at about 9:30 p.m., and the Wash Park Band plays before and after.

Civic Center Independence Eve Fireworks and Festival

Civic Center Park

July 3, 8 p.m.

Head to Civic Center Park on Monday night for a free concert followed by a fireworks show. Buy snacks from food trucks on site or bring your own picnic, but be aware that glass bottles are prohibited. While festivities officially kick off at 8 p.m., attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a patch of grass.

Check out the Stars & Stripes Express Fest at Union Station.

Union Station Stars and Stripes Express Fest

Terminal Bar

July 3-4, 4-10 p.m.

For the third year in a row, Union Station is doubling the size of Terminal Bar's patio for an Independence Day party. But for the first time, this party will go for two days. Stop by on July 3 for music from the New Sensations and Chris Daniels and the Kings; the Fourth brings Paizley Park Prince Tribute Band and Phat Daddy. Avery will provide beer.

Dueling Pianos and Fireworks

The Square on 21st

July 3-4, 5-11 p.m.

Coors Field is hosting two nights of fireworks, and for your money, the best way to catch either is via the Dueling Pianos and Fireworks event at the Square on 21st. Here, you'll witness Wild Ivories on Tour duke it out while you imbibe on provisions from Great Divide and Mile High Spirits. Entrance to the event is free, but purchase your drink tokens in advance to save money.

Northglenn July 4th Festival

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park

July 4, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Northglenn is hosting what may be the metro area's longest Independence Day festival, with a roster of activities that lasts from dawn until after dusk. Festivities begin with a pancake breakfast and a four-mile run, and continue with a bake sale, parade, car show and several live musical acts. Food and beer start flowing at noon, and pedal boats and bouncey houses make good stops for kids. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Liberty Run 4 Mile & Kids Firecracker Run

Washington Park

July 4, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Kick off your day with a four-mile fun run, and circle Washington Park in your festive red, white and blue. This is one of Denver's largest Fourth of July runs, and participants are welcome to register individually or in teams.

