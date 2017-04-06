Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Five Free), April 7-9

Denver's highest person shall be crowned this weekend. Eric Gruneisen

Catch a bit of spring fever at one of our favorite events this weekend. Spend the next few days at the movies, in the comedy basement or doing some light construction. Check out the Westword calendar to find even more to do.

MCA Spring Breaks: House of Style Cocktail Party

MCA Denver

5 p.m. Friday, $5

With the fashion floating around right now, House of Style is in. Let's bring back the spirit of the MTV classic at MCA Denver's cocktail party. St. Germain brand ambassador Brittany Wangsness willl shake and stir up some classy drinks to inspire you to catwalk all night.

Exclusive Harry Smith Screening With the Brant Williams Quartet

Dikeou Collection

7 p.m. Friday, free

It's a mashup of the Fresh Jazz and Crisp Vinyl Series along with the Video Dialogue Series as we reel in the nonstop motion of Harry Smith paired up with the Brant Williams Quartet. Smith's experimental films were heavily influenced by the movement he heard in jazz music, and the quartet will bring three selected films to life. This is how you have an interesting Friday night.

Acting Out

Mercury Cafe

12 p.m. Saturday, free

Get the whole family or friends group together for an all-encompassing comedic workshop. Say yes to improv, goof off with some clowning, and hit the floor with some physical comedy. Thanks to the Five Points Theatre Club for donating its time and teaching the community this form of expression. Register here.

LEGO Build Day

Pauline Robinson Branch Library

1 p.m. Saturday, free

’Tis the season for the Denver Public Library's LEGO Contest. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science serves as the inspiration for the contest this year; you can share your entry ideas at the Pauline Robinson branch library. You can also build your LEGO creations at home and drop them off at various branches. The contest runs through April 16. Find more info here. You win automatically if you can make this.

Behind the Scenes of the Denver Silent Film Festival

Park Hill Library Branch

2:30 p.m. Saturday, free

The Denver Silent Film Festival isn't until the end of the month, but you can come get your feet wet with a little preview. Join film critic Howie Movshovitz for a screening of a silent short and more information about the festival programming. There are a lot of films to watch this weekend.

Read on for more cheap things to do in Denver this weekend.

