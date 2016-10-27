The Ten Best Day of the Dead Events in Metro Denver

EXPAND The spirits are coming, as are Day of the Dead events. Kenneth Hamblin III

Though Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos is officially celebrated on November 1, All Saints' Day, Denver's celebrations to honor the deceased have already begun. Here are ten events — both adult and family-friendly — where you can pay respect to the spirits, in chronological order.

1. Día de los Muertos Celebration

6-9 p.m. Friday, October 28

Alley between Market and Larimer Streets

The Larimer Arts Association is offering free sugar-skull face painting, Día de los Muertos mask making and live music at this celebration. Food trucks and community artistic altars will line the area; you're encouraged to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones by bringing a photo or small offering to place on the altar of your choice. Adults only.

Tequila tasting and traditional Day of the Dead foods included. Lola's Cocina

2. Lola's Day of the Dead Cooking Class

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, October 29

Lola’s Cocina

Join Dolores “Lola” Wiarco Dweck for a Day of the Dead cooking class in Highlands Ranch. The $75 tuition includes a printed recipe packet, tequila tasting and hands-on instruction for a multi-course meal. Students will also learn how to build a traditional Día de los Muertos altar and which foods honor the dead. Visit lolascocina.com for more information.

Danette Montoya Denver Art Museum

3. Offering Making for Las Almas de Muertos

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29 (repeats Saturday, November 5)

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

720-913-0054

Danette Montoya's work is part of a four-artist series emphasizing the Denver Art Museum’s pre-Columbian and Spanish Colonial art collections that runs through November 14. Her debut installation, Las Almas de Muertos, explores communal rituals like altar-making to honor the deceased. On Saturday, she'll lead a workshop that will show you how to create an offering for an altar.

Pirate is hosting its annual Day of the Dead party this weekend. Kyle Huninghake

4. Pirate's Day of the Dead Celebration and Dia de los Muertos Makers Mart

2-10 p.m. Saturday, October 29

Pirate

3655 Navajo Street

303-909-5748

Pirate has held its Day of the Dead community party for over thirty years. This year's celebration includes a Makers Mart that opens at 2 p.m. Saturday, when you can also see the annual Day of the Dead exhibit (which closes October 30). At 5:30 p.m., the party begins with Aztec dancers, a piñata for the children and then a candlelit procession to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to honor the dead. Visit pirateartonline.org for a full listing of events.

EXPAND Day of the Dead celebrations can be found in Boulder, as well. Kenneth Hamblin III

5. Celebración de Día de Muertos

Saturday, October 29

Nalanda Campus, Naropa University

6287 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

El Centro Amistad will be hosting a free celebration at Naropa to honor the dead. Traditional Day of the Dead food “pan de muertos” will be served, and family-friendly activities include face painting, altar decorating and a contest for the best-dressed adult “catrinas” and “catrins,” or fancy skeletons ($100 for the top contender). Click here for more information.

