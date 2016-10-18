menu

The Ten Craziest Haunted Houses in Denver — 2016 Edition

The Ten Craziest Haunted Houses in Denver — 2016 Edition

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 6:57 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Throwback to the haunted field of corpses.
Throwback to the haunted field of corpses.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

Things are about to get Hallo-weird. Haunted houses have a cult following in Colorado — and fortunately for fans of big frights, metro Denver has plenty to choose from, including some brand-new sites. This year, for example, Fear Fest (located in an abandoned warehouse behind the National Western complex) and the first-ever "Virtual Reality" haunted house (inside a brewery) have joined the looney lineup.

Here are the ten craziest haunted houses in Denver.

A scary-reaction slideshow from a past haunted house in Denver.
A scary-reaction slideshow from a past haunted house in Denver.
Christopher Morgan

1. 13th Floor
4120 Brighton Boulevard
303-355-3327
Fright fans regard the 13th Floor as one of the best haunted houses in Denver — and on weekends, you can expect a thirty-minute wait.  At the end of the season, the 13th Floor hosts a blackout event that's not for the faint of heart. Find a full schedule of the hours and prices here

A creature lurks in the Asylum Haunted HouseEXPAND
A creature lurks in the Asylum Haunted House
13th Floor Entertainment Group

2. The Asylum
6100 East 39th Avenue
303-355-3327
Fear knows no bounds at the Asylum. New this year is “Ridgegate: The Deranged”; returning is “Primitive Fear," now with "Anarchy.” Be afraid — be very afraid. Find a calendar of prices and hours here. 

The Ten Craziest Haunted Houses in Denver — 2016 Edition
Aaron Thackeray

3. Budweiser Fear Fest
4375 Brighton Boulevard
303-302-2100
This new, late-night haunted house — an "afterlife after-party" — is located inside an abandoned warehouse behind the National Western complex. It's the twisted brainchild of 13th Floor, Motive and Budweiser, and it's as close to a pop-up haunted house as you're going to find. Entry is free — 21 and up only — but there's no guarantee you'll get out alive. Doors open for the first time at 8 p.m. Friday, October 21; get information on hours and more here.

City of the Dead is super creepy.
City of the Dead is super creepy.
Aaron Thackeray

4. City of the Dead
7007 East 88th Avenue, Henderson
720-692-4059
A personal favorite, City of the Dead is the most expansive haunted house in the area, with a fantastic attention to detail.  Even with your eyes closed, you can tell how much effort and dedication have gone into it. Be prepared to wait — but DJs and interactive lines that include performers make the time go by quickly. Find the schedule of hours here. 

The Ten Craziest Haunted Houses in Denver — 2016 EditionEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Elitch Garden's Fright Fest

5. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest
2000 Elitch Circle
303-595-4386
Although Fright Fest is family-friendly during the day, at night it can be seriously scary, with weekend themes including No Vacancy, Big Top Freaks and Séance. Prepare for a wait, but once you get in, you can wander through the haunted park all by your scared self. Open Fridays 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays noon to 9 p.m.

Continue reading for five more of the craziest haunted houses in Denver this year.


