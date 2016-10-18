The Ten Craziest Haunted Houses in Denver — 2016 Edition

Things are about to get Hallo-weird. Haunted houses have a cult following in Colorado — and fortunately for fans of big frights, metro Denver has plenty to choose from, including some brand-new sites. This year, for example, Fear Fest (located in an abandoned warehouse behind the National Western complex) and the first-ever "Virtual Reality" haunted house (inside a brewery) have joined the looney lineup.

Here are the ten craziest haunted houses in Denver.

1. 13th Floor

4120 Brighton Boulevard

303-355-3327

Fright fans regard the 13th Floor as one of the best haunted houses in Denver — and on weekends, you can expect a thirty-minute wait. At the end of the season, the 13th Floor hosts a blackout event that's not for the faint of heart. Find a full schedule of the hours and prices here.

2. The Asylum

6100 East 39th Avenue

303-355-3327

Fear knows no bounds at the Asylum. New this year is “Ridgegate: The Deranged”; returning is “Primitive Fear," now with "Anarchy.” Be afraid — be very afraid. Find a calendar of prices and hours here.

3. Budweiser Fear Fest

4375 Brighton Boulevard

303-302-2100

This new, late-night haunted house — an "afterlife after-party" — is located inside an abandoned warehouse behind the National Western complex. It's the twisted brainchild of 13th Floor, Motive and Budweiser, and it's as close to a pop-up haunted house as you're going to find. Entry is free — 21 and up only — but there's no guarantee you'll get out alive. Doors open for the first time at 8 p.m. Friday, October 21; get information on hours and more here.

4. City of the Dead

7007 East 88th Avenue, Henderson

720-692-4059

A personal favorite, City of the Dead is the most expansive haunted house in the area, with a fantastic attention to detail. Even with your eyes closed, you can tell how much effort and dedication have gone into it. Be prepared to wait — but DJs and interactive lines that include performers make the time go by quickly. Find the schedule of hours here.

5. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest

2000 Elitch Circle

303-595-4386

Although Fright Fest is family-friendly during the day, at night it can be seriously scary, with weekend themes including No Vacancy, Big Top Freaks and Séance. Prepare for a wait, but once you get in, you can wander through the haunted park all by your scared self. Open Fridays 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays noon to 9 p.m.

