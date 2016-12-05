menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, December 5-8

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 28-December 1


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, December 5-8

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 5:43 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Hang out with Adam Cayton-Holland this week.
Hang out with Adam Cayton-Holland this week.
Ryan Brackin
A A

Colorado Gives day is on December 6, so after you contribute, go full circle and revel in these free events. Were hanging with comics, fake superheroes and queens. For even more check out the Westword calendar.

Tales from the Road: Volume 1
Ratio Beerworks
8 p.m. Tuesday, free
This little series just started and tonight will really be banging. Enjoy a story telling hour from folks who spend a lot of time on the road. This time around hear yarns from Adam Cayton-Holland, wresters Sammy Sixguns Jr., Royce Issacs and those fun rockers Bud Bronson & The Good Timers. Hell of a night, let's get out to this one.

Isolation Man Screening
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Thursday, free
To really cheer up your Thursday check out this mockumentry made from found and trash footage about superhero, The Exquisite Vanishteer. It features a soundtrack from local musical legend, Little Fyodor. Joining in on the fun will be live music from Faceman and the Limbs. Goofy little movie to send us into the weekend.

Related Stories

Brewery Dragstravaganza
Ratio Beerworks
8 p.m. Thursday, free
If you're really looking to turn up the Thursday, swing by Ratio again to support One Colorado and the LGBTQ community with the queens. Frenchie Q.S. Bardot, Vivica Galactica and many more strut their stuff while you savor those tasty suds. Get a smile on your face and carry it into the weekend.

Alex Brown
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ratio Beerworks
More Info
More Info

2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

ratiobeerworks.com

miles
Mutiny Information Cafe
More Info
More Info

2 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-778-7579

mutinyinfocafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >