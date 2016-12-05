Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, December 5-8

Hang out with Adam Cayton-Holland this week. Ryan Brackin

Colorado Gives day is on December 6, so after you contribute, go full circle and revel in these free events. Were hanging with comics, fake superheroes and queens. For even more check out the Westword calendar.

Tales from the Road: Volume 1

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Tuesday, free

This little series just started and tonight will really be banging. Enjoy a story telling hour from folks who spend a lot of time on the road. This time around hear yarns from Adam Cayton-Holland, wresters Sammy Sixguns Jr., Royce Issacs and those fun rockers Bud Bronson & The Good Timers. Hell of a night, let's get out to this one.

Isolation Man Screening

Mutiny Information Cafe

7 p.m. Thursday, free

To really cheer up your Thursday check out this mockumentry made from found and trash footage about superhero, The Exquisite Vanishteer. It features a soundtrack from local musical legend, Little Fyodor. Joining in on the fun will be live music from Faceman and the Limbs. Goofy little movie to send us into the weekend.

Brewery Dragstravaganza

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Thursday, free

If you're really looking to turn up the Thursday, swing by Ratio again to support One Colorado and the LGBTQ community with the queens. Frenchie Q.S. Bardot, Vivica Galactica and many more strut their stuff while you savor those tasty suds. Get a smile on your face and carry it into the weekend.