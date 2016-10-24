Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 24-27

Dig into some heavy topics with the Warm Cookies folks. Warm Cookies of the Revolution Facebook

Save your money for those big Halloween bashes; there are plenty of opportunities for free fun over the next few days. You can test your knowledge of scary subjects, debate the meaning of nationalism and kick back with cartoons. Check the Westword calendar for more entertainment opportunities this week.

Horror Movie Trivia

Black Sky Brewery

7 p.m. Tuesday, free

If you've kept your Netflix fixed to the spooky section this month, you can get into this trivia like a freaky champ. But organizers say they've toned down the questions so that everyone can play, not just the nerds. So even if you're horrifyingly behind in horror movies, you have a chance to win beers, a bar tab and bragging rights.

The Impossible Task: Nationalism

McNichols Building

6 p.m. Thursday, free

Warm Cookies of the Revolution will inject some civilized conversation into this election season with a discussion of nationalism, and -isms in general. Experts in the field of Black Nationalism, Zionism and Indigenous Nationhood will shed light on their causes; since this is a Warm Cookies event, games will lighten the mood and donations will be accepted.

Cartoons & Comedy Halloween Spooktacular 4

The Deer Pile

10 p.m. Thursday, free

Get your Halloween celebration off to a smart start with an evening of free cereal, classic commercials and cartoons paired with hilarious comic commentary. Meaghan Shaha and Westword contributor Byron Graham will head up the crew making fun of vintage cartoons — possibly joined by special guests. You can dress up, too.

