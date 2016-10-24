menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 24-27

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 17-20


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 24-27

Monday, October 24, 2016 at 5:41 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Dig into some heavy topics with the Warm Cookies folks.
Dig into some heavy topics with the Warm Cookies folks.
Warm Cookies of the Revolution Facebook
A A

Save your money for those big Halloween bashes;  there are plenty of opportunities for free fun over the next few days. You can test your knowledge of scary subjects, debate the meaning of nationalism and kick back with cartoons. Check the Westword calendar for more entertainment opportunities this week.

Related Stories

Horror Movie Trivia
Black Sky Brewery
7 p.m. Tuesday, free
If you've kept your Netflix fixed to the spooky section this month, you can get into this trivia like a freaky champ. But organizers say they've toned down the questions so that everyone can play, not just the nerds. So even if you're horrifyingly behind in horror movies, you have a chance to win beers, a bar tab and bragging rights. 

The Impossible Task: Nationalism
McNichols Building
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Warm Cookies of the Revolution will inject some civilized conversation into this election season with a discussion of nationalism, and -isms in general. Experts in the field of Black Nationalism, Zionism and Indigenous Nationhood will shed light on their causes; since this is a Warm Cookies event, games will lighten the mood and donations will be accepted. 

Cartoons & Comedy Halloween Spooktacular 4
The Deer Pile
10 p.m. Thursday, free
Get your Halloween celebration off to a smart start with an evening of free cereal, classic commercials and cartoons paired with hilarious comic commentary. Meaghan Shaha and Westword contributor Byron Graham will head up the crew making fun of vintage cartoons — possibly joined by special guests. You can dress up, too. 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Black Sky Brewery
More Info
More Info

490 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

720-708-5816

www.blackskybrewing.com

miles
McNichols Building
More Info
More Info

144 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

720-865-4220

mcnicholsbuilding.com

miles
The Deer Pile
More Info
More Info

206 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-831-6443

www.facebook.com/pages/Deer-Pile/351334178210395

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >