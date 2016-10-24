Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 24-27
|
Dig into some heavy topics with the Warm Cookies folks.
Warm Cookies of the Revolution Facebook
Save your money for those big Halloween bashes; there are plenty of opportunities for free fun over the next few days. You can test your knowledge of scary subjects, debate the meaning of nationalism and kick back with cartoons. Check the Westword calendar for more entertainment opportunities this week.
Horror Movie Trivia
Black Sky Brewery
7 p.m. Tuesday, free
If you've kept your Netflix fixed to the spooky section this month, you can get into this trivia like a freaky champ. But organizers say they've toned down the questions so that everyone can play, not just the nerds. So even if you're horrifyingly behind in horror movies, you have a chance to win beers, a bar tab and bragging rights.
The Impossible Task: Nationalism
McNichols Building
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Warm Cookies of the Revolution will inject some civilized conversation into this election season with a discussion of nationalism, and -isms in general. Experts in the field of Black Nationalism, Zionism and Indigenous Nationhood will shed light on their causes; since this is a Warm Cookies event, games will lighten the mood and donations will be accepted.
Cartoons & Comedy Halloween Spooktacular 4
The Deer Pile
10 p.m. Thursday, free
Get your Halloween celebration off to a smart start with an evening of free cereal, classic commercials and cartoons paired with hilarious comic commentary. Meaghan Shaha and Westword contributor Byron Graham will head up the crew making fun of vintage cartoons — possibly joined by special guests. You can dress up, too.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
Related Locations
490 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204
144 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202
206 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
www.facebook.com/pages/Deer-Pile/351334178210395
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
"Wait Until Dark"
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!