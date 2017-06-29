menu

Wheelchair Sports Camp MC and ADAPT Activists Arrested at Gardner's Office

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 8:01 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp spent three days in Cory Gardner's office, demanding he vote against any Republican attempt to cut Medicaid. She was arrested on June 29, 2017.
Andrea Moore
A A

"I'd rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid," chanted Wheelchair Sports Camp MC Kalyn Heffernan, around 7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, as she live-streamed footage of police arresting her fellow activists. The disability rights group ADAPT had been staging a three-day sit-in at Republican Senator Cory Gardner's office. At the time she was filming, her own arrest was inevitable.

The demonstrators, many in wheelchairs, pledged on Tuesday to occupy Gardner's Denver office until the senator promised to vote no on a GOP-backed healthcare measure the Congressional Budget Office says would lead to 22-million people losing health insurance by 2026.

Gardner's office has not replied to multiple requests for comment on the protest.

ADAPT is demanding Gardner sign this statement pledging to vote against any bill that would reduce Medicaid funding for seniors and people with disabilities.
Kalyn Heffernan

The sit-in, which began Tuesday, June 27, lasted three days before police started arresting demonstrators. As Heffernan watched officers awkwardly attempt to take away people in weighty wheelchairs, she said, "This is where our tax money goes: arresting cripples for fighting for healthcare."

Police warned each of the protestors that they were trespassing and gave them a chance to leave. Heffernan told her fellow activists: "This is my first time. They can't fucking break me."

She continued to chant as arrests went on around her. Eventually officers approached Heffernan.

"Are you ready?" asked a cop.

She was.

As they took her away and turned off her phone, cutting off more than six thousand people who had tuned in, she continued to chant: "I'd rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid."

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

