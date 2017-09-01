CBD Sales Have Tripled Since 2014, but Is Big Pharma Taking Over?

The CBD fad is growing quickly in America, with everything from hemp-derived CBD vaporizers to high-CBD strains like AC/DC and Harlequin becoming more and more popular for medication. Multiple times each week, Westword receives another announcement of the record-breaking revenue that CBD products are pulling in.

But none was as thorough as the recent mid-year report on the CBD market from the Hemp Business Journal, one of the more trusted sources in the industry. Using some of the most advanced data-tracking firms in the marijuana industry, including BDS Analytics and New Frontier Data, the Journal compiled roundups and predictions that show a rapidly growing field of CBD products that still has plenty of room to grow.

However, the study predicts that a new player will enter the game and soon take over: the pharmaceutical industry. Unlike smaller, independent CBD companies, pharmaceutical firms can more easily secure testing and trials from federal agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, and they have stronger lobbying power with the Drug Enforcement Administration. As the CBD market matures, expect dispensaries, smoke shops and health boutiques to lose their tight grip on the market, the report warns.