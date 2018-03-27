Colorado Pot Revenue Shows No Signs of Slowing in 2018

Colorado's cannabis industry has new competition from California and other states, but that hasn't seemed to affect sales here. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, dispensaries collected nearly $118 million in January 2018, up more than $10 million from the same month last year.

Recreational sales continues to be the driving force in Colorado, with retail revenue growing from around $76 million in January 2017 to $88.7 million — a 16.7 percent increase. Medical sales, however, are falling below a flatline, with January 2018 almost 8 percent lower than January 2017.

California opened for retail sales at the start of 2018. Unlike Colorado's DOR, no state agency in California issues reports on dispensary sales. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration does report state tax revenue quarterly, but numbers for the first period covering marijuana sales aren't expected until the middle of May.