Despite Zero Reports, States Warn of Marijuana-Laced Candy on Halloween

For years one of the biggest things Colorado parents were warned to fear on Halloween was tampered candy. Those warnings took an ominous edge after recreational pot was legalized in Colorado. But this year, however, despite an onslaught of warnings in 2014, Colorado officials haven't issued a single warning about the dangers of marijuana-infused candy.

There were zero incidents of children being given tricky pot treats reported in 2014 or in 2015, but that hasn't stopped other states from issuing a warning cry.

The Oregon Poison Center has warned parents to watch out for candy that could contain marijuana, according to an article by Oregon Public Broadcasting. OPB quotes toxicologist Robert Hendrickson as saying he's worried that infused candy could get into the wrong hands. "Our concern is that the candies could get mixed up," Hendrickson says. "So our plea is for anyone who has cannabis-containing candies out there, just make sure that they’re locked up."

The Florida Times Union reports that Atlantic Beach police issued a warning about marijuana-laced candy.

But there's an even more insidious issue in Florida. Some people think that all the concerned about infused candy is meant to alter the results of an election there on medical marijuana.

ABC Action News reports that the Florida Sheriff's Association is warning parents to watch out for THC-infused edibles. "The timing is eerie," according to the station, "not because it's Halloween, but because it's close to election day."

This isn't the first time that opponents of legalization have warned against infused products making it into the wrong hands. When Floridians had medical marijuana on the ballot in 2014, there were warnings that medicinal cookies could be used as roofies and lead to rape.

Even in Nebraska, a state that hasn't legalized marijuana, officials say that parents should be wary because they live in a state next to one that has legalized pot.

According to the Ralston Recorder in Omaha: "After the legalization of marijuana in Colorado, concerns have been raised about the possibility of marijuana edibles being given out as Halloween treats. This has not been a major issue in Nebraska, McVoy [Joan McVoy, a Nebraska Regional Poison Center educator and nurse] said, especially considering the high prices of marijuana edibles, although she still recommends taking a look at children’s candy just to be safe."

