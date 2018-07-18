Why Colorado Tokers Love Grapefruit

Tokes in the morning don’t work for everyone, but there's nothing like a good wake-and-bake session for those of us who really enjoy it. If you can sidestep the risks of getting too high or an uncomfortable mixture of THC and coffee, starting the morning off with an adults-only bowl can make breakfast and Sunday chores that much better. Try scrubbing the bathroom floor after a bowl of Sour Diesel and you'll know what I'm talking about.

I recently decided to begin one weekend morning with Grapefruit, a sativa named after those big false-oranges that old people eat with a spoon. Most childish tastebuds aren't mature enough to appreciate the tart, bitter and acidic flavors of grapefruits. My tastebuds were no exception: Grapefruits and grapefruit juice were much too potent for me until I started drinking tequila and appreciating the fruit's bitterness. Although similarly stiff on the senses, the Grapefruit strain is much easier for the uninitiated to appreciate.

A cross of Cinderella 99 and a Thai sativa, Grapefruit was like the Tangie of its day, especially during its peak in the early 2000s. The strain's stark citrus flavor has more sour, acidic notes than most sugary, orange-flavored strains, and its zesty back end is distinct from other sour fruits like lemons and limes. That trademark sour flavor is almost like a chaser after each hit, cutting out the earthy, ashy flavors that come with smoking weed.