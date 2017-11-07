Lyft, CDOT and Pot Industry Giving Ride Discounts to Decrease Stoned Driving

To help combat the risk of driving while under the influence of cannabis, three organizations have again partnered on a program offering ride-sharing discounts. Lyft, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Marijuana Industry Group have revved up their collaborative 320 Movement program, offering monthly ride discounts through April 2018.

The 320 Movement debuted in March, in hopes of educating users about the hazards of driving high before the annual festivities of 4/20. The program called for discounted rides, promoting it with seventeen green cars branded with the message "Plan a ride before you're high." There were seventeen cars in the fleet because 17 percent of Colorado State Patrol DUI arrests in 2016 involved cannabis, according to CDOT spokesman Sam Cole.

“Despite the fact that marijuana impairs judgment, coordination, decision-making and reaction time, an alarming number of users — 55 percent — still believe that it is safe to drive under the influence of marijuana,” Cole says, citing a 2016 CDOT drivers' survey. Although both Governor John Hickenlooper and former state cannabis regulators have argued that cannabis-related driving incidents are hard to consider in context because of a lack of baseline data before legalization, a recent study by the Highway Loss Data Institute found a link between pot and car crashes.