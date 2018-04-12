Ask a Stoner: How Do I Learn About Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Multiple people have recommended medical marijuana for my severe leg pain, but I don’t know where to go, what to ask, the proper terminology and so on. Any suggestions? I live in Northglenn.

Nunya

Dear Nunya: Once you’re ready to leave your inhibitions about cannabis at the door, set an appointment with a medical marijuana physician (or any physician who’s cool with the plant) and be honest about your pain and current treatment during your evaluation. As much as I love weed, a doctor is far more qualified to recommend the products and dosage that are best for you. Do your research first to make sure you’re getting someone ethical, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Scott Lentz