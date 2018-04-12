Ask a Stoner: How Do I Learn About Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Multiple people have recommended medical marijuana for my severe leg pain, but I don’t know where to go, what to ask, the proper terminology and so on. Any suggestions? I live in Northglenn.
Nunya
Dear Nunya: Once you’re ready to leave your inhibitions about cannabis at the door, set an appointment with a medical marijuana physician (or any physician who’s cool with the plant) and be honest about your pain and current treatment during your evaluation. As much as I love weed, a doctor is far more qualified to recommend the products and dosage that are best for you. Do your research first to make sure you’re getting someone ethical, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Northglenn has a handful of dispensaries, both medical and recreational, that should suit your needs, and there are pot shops in Federal Heights and Thornton, as well. Leg pain usually calls for a mixture of topicals and ingestibles, such as tinctures, pills or edibles, for longer-lasting relief. But smoking and vaporizing may be recommended for more immediate relief. It can take weeks or months to figure out a regimen that works for you, but don’t give up if you’re seeing benefits!
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!