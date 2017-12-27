Why Colorado Tokers Love Snowcap

A few small dustings notwithstanding, snow has been seriously lacking in Denver this year. Not willing to fly to Miami or drive to Aspen for a taste of the white stuff in which those ritzy towns indulge, I looked for the classic cannabis version, Snowcap, at local dispensaries. After some searching, I finally found it. Like a heavyweight champion from the ’60s, Snowcap — with a strength and trichome production that made it famous — has been passed over for newer, more potent strains, but it’s still not to be trifled with.

The hybrid strain can lean either way depending on the cut, and its mystery lineage makes it even harder to identify. Most accounts list Snowcap’s parents as an unknown Haze phenotype and Humboldt Snow, an indica from Northern California with Afghani genetics. Haze strains, which are known for their strong, spacey highs, can make for a mean sativa; pair it with Humboldt’s melting Afghani characteristics, and you’re in for a roulette wheel of stoney effects. One cut can produce an energizing and uplifting high with intense focus, while another can make you drown in aloof relaxation. For these reasons, it’s best to ask your budtender or dealer which way a specific version leans.