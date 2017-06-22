menu

Ask a Stoner: I Need Strains With Equal THC/CBD Ratios

Ask a Stoner: I Need Strains With Equal THC/CBD Ratios

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 5:45 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Dear Stoner: A friend suggested trying a strain that has equal amounts of THC and CBD. Any suggestions for something in Denver that fills the bill?
Nomen

Dear Nomen: Most dispensaries have at least one high-CBD strain, but finding a consistent supply of your preferred ratio can take some time. Keep an eye out for strains like Harlequin, Pennywise, Cannatonic and Pure Love around town. Harlequin has a CBD-to-THC ratio of 5:2, while its offspring, Pennywise, has the 1:1 ratio you’re looking for. Cannatonic can range anywhere from 1:1 to 3:1, so ask your budtender before buying. Pure Love, Kind Love’s home-bred CBD strain, also has a 1:1 ratio, but usually costs over $50 an eighth after tax.

Another route could be concentrates, as the CBD-to-THC ratio is easier to manipulate with hash oils than with flower. O.Pen Vape sells 1:1 pre-filled vaporizer cartridges — probably the easiest 1:1 product to find on the market — but stick with flower if you can. That’s what nature intended.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293-­2222.

Herbert Fuego

