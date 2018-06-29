Ten Strains to Help You Get Outside This Summer

Summer in Denver is lovely — not too hot and not too humid — but we can still have bad days. An extended period of high temperatures with no rain or cloud coverage might force those of us with no air conditioning out of the house; fortunately, Denver is surrounded by beautiful parks and trails.

If used moderately, cannabis can be both a motivation and a reward for hikes, bike rides, fishing, runs or even simple walks through the park. Some of us need a jolt and want a sativa to pump up before scaling a fourteener, while others already run too hot and require a hybrid or indica to cool down. Here are ten recently reviewed strains that can do a little of both.

Alley Cat Kush

Although labeled an indica, Alley Cat Kush starts off with a cerebral high and is good for combating daily stresses and pains without robbing users of focus. Once the munchies kick in, though, the high becomes much more visceral, soothing the body to the point of lethargy while increasing hunger. The strain’s relaxing high is good for combating anxiety, mental anguish, eating and sleeping disorders, chronic pain and headaches.

Sour Tangie Herbert Fuego

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie isn’t quite as intense as Tangie, nor does it provide as much focus as Sour Diesel; its high is more euphoric and relaxed than either, and it becomes very predictable after the first use. Sour Tangie's effects have been known to battle anxiety, depression and stress, eating disorders, nausea and minor pain.

Cheese Quake's aftershocks will put you to bed. Herbert Fuego

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake is an exceptional strain for unwinding or blowing off steam without alcohol, but its hybrid designation is misleading. Although the initial effects during the first hour or so won’t put you out, focus is gone almost immediately, along with stress, anxiety, nausea and/or an upset stomach.

303 OG Herbert Fuego

303 OG

Although labeled an indica and carrying Bubba Kush genetics, 303 OG is euphoric and invigorating at first, inspiring users to tackle a creative project or hands-on chore. But toker beware, because that doesn’t last very long. The time of the onset of a gradual body melt differs by user, but it’ll show up eventually. The strain’s potent and varied effects are good for mental anguish such as stress, depression and anxiety, as well as eating disorders and nausea.

Do-Si-Dos Herbert Fuego

Do-Si-Dos

Unless overdone, this strain’s high THC potency is calming without becoming too sedative, providing relief from anxiety, depression, stress, eating and sleeping disorders, nausea and minor pain for some medical patients. A sativa burst of euphoria is quickly overcome by tranquility, perfect for a night inside or an evening on the front porch.

Hercules Herbert Fuego

Hercules

Hercules carries the designation of an all-day strain, and rightly so. It stimulates the mind while loosening the body without draining either, making it great for sessions from morning to night, inside or outdoors. The strain can also have an array of medical benefits: It’s used to treat eye pain, eating disorders, anxiety, stress and other forms of mental anguish.

Killer Queen Herbert Fuego

Killer Queen

Although uplifting and relatively free of anxiety, Killer Queen's high is light on focus and has a strong comedown if you smoke the strain regularly. The combination of energy and muddiness makes for great effects before an easy hike, run or any activity that requires vigor without concentration. Minor pain, headaches, glaucoma and insomnia have all been treated with Killer Queen.

Ogre Herbert Fuego

Ogre

Ogre’s effects hit the body and mind simultaneously, and that combination can eat the wit of the inexperienced. But unless you’re power-ripping through bowl after bowl, Ogre is a gentle strain with a gentle comedown, good for any creative project or specific task. Don’t try to do too much at once, though, because focus is delicate with this one.

Death by Lemons Herbert Fuego

Death by Lemons

As the smell, looks and flavors imply, Death by Lemons is a clear sativa, with initial uplifting effects that push the boundaries of disorientation. But take it slowly, because typical sativa side effects — lack of focus, anxiety, dry mouth — tend to kick in after more than a couple of bowls. If dosed responsibly, though, it can take away stress while providing a powerful shot of energy, making it great for exercise.

Maui Strawberry Herbert Fuego

Maui Strawberry

This sativa’s unflappable yet active high is prime for daytime and outdoor fun, uplifting users without getting them lost in their own minds. It’s great for social use because of its tamable effects, but also eases minor pain, stress and appetite disorders.