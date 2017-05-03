Ask a Stoner: Can I Salvage a Broken Vape Cartridge?

Westword

Dear Stoner: I recently purchased two 500-milligram cartridges of CO2 oil, and one is not working. Is there a way to remove the oil so that I didn’t just waste $50?

Meagan

Dear Meagan: It’s frustrating that vaping cartridges still haven’t reached a true level of consistency; I’ve had the same problem with cartridges since they came out. Every company’s cartridges are a little different, but most of them can be screwed apart at the mouthpiece, where you’ll have access to the oil. Because of the oil’s consistency, though, you’ll probably need a syringe to effectively remove it and reapply it elsewhere. Make sure you have a syringe that’s skinny enough to fit in the cartridge’s hole but wide enough to allow the oil to flow. You can buy empty, refillable cartridges at vape shops.

For pre-filled cartridges, it helps to research what the oil was mixed with. Most vaping cartridges are diluted with vaping liquids like propylene glycol and glycerols, which can turn into formaldehyde under the heat of an open flame — and you don’t want to inhale that. If the cartridge was filled with pure CO2 oil, however, then you can safely reuse it on bowls and dabs.

