Weed Porn: Thirty Best Posts From the 2017 Women Grow Leadership Summit
|
Kate McKee Simmons
Three years ago, a group of women came together in Denver to form their own cannabis community, which they called Women Grow. Today the organization has more than 1,500 members in 35 states, and each chapter gets together the first Thursday of every month. "This is the power of women coming together!" says Leah Heise, CEO of Women Grow.
In honor of these ganjapreneurs, here are our favorite Instagram posts from this week's Women Grow 2017 Leadership Summit.1. Ashley Picillo2. Cannabis Plant Spirit Yoga 3. CannaKids4. David Kellman5. Deneb Dollinger6. Five Ten Wellness7. Elisa Allechant8. Healthy Honeys9. The Herb Life10. Jane West11. Jazmin Hupp12. Jessica Baker13. KB PURE Essentials14. Keira Sumimoto15. Kush Kards 16. Liana de la Selva17. LEVO 18. Medicine Box 19. Melanie Elizabeth20. Melanie Rose 21. Mia Jane22. Michele Ross23. Mountain Meds24. Puff Goddess 25. Stephanie Thomas26. Stephanie Wilson 27. Tahira Rehmatullah 28. W Vapes 29. Windy Borman30. Women Grow
