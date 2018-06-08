Colorado Symphony Will Team With Lettuce for November Concert

The Colorado Symphony continues to entice music lovers by partnering with musicians who aren't necessarily steeped in the classics but who have a sound that pairs magically with violins and harps and flutes. And it's just announced its newest partnership.
On November 10, 2018, the Symphony will play a concert with the funk masters in Lettuce (who are playing Red Rocks tonight, June 8).
"For more than two decades, Lettuce have brought a new vitality to classic funk, matching their smooth and soulful grooves with a hip-hop-inspired urgency," a statement from the symphony read. "Their latest offerings showcase the exceptional musicianship and improvisational, rhythmic genius that fans have come to expect with orchestrations created especially for this world-premiere event by Tom Hagerman. For their Colorado Symphony debut, the band will bring forth their greatest creative endeavor to-date to funk the house down."
Tickets will go on sale at June 22 for the Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Sales begin at 8 a.m. at coloradosymphony.org, and tickets will also be available at the box office, at 10 a.m.
