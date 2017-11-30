The Eagles, Miguel, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band will stop at Coors Field as part of the 2018 North American tour that begins in March. The Eagles lineup on the tour will include original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles singer and guitarist Glenn Frey. Tickets ($99.50-$349.50) go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m.
Miguel is set to release War & Leisure, his fourth studio album, in December, and will headline the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, in support of the album; SIR and Nonchalant Savant will open. Tickets ($45.50-$80) go on sale Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m.
Moe. canceled most of its summer tour after Rob Derhak, the band’s bassist/vocalist, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer earlier this year. But Derhak has made tremendous strides after treatment and will be back on the road with the act, including playing a Thursday, July 12, date at Red Rocks. Tickets ($49.95-$75) go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Ascent Project: Tue., Jan. 23, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Keys N Krates: With Falcons, Jubilee, Thu., Feb. 8, 11:15 p.m., $20-$25.
MURS: Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
10 Years: With From Ashes To New, Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Endless Line: With Enlighten The Masses, Elevated Sickness, Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $5.
Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones and the High Divers: Sat., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Lucia: Tue., Dec. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Billie Eilish: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Blitzen Trapper: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Crankdat: With Decadon, Mon., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $19.50
Dorothy: Fri., March 2, 9 p.m., $17.50.
Here Come the Mummies: Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $20.
Holly Bowling: Thu., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Voodoo Glow Skulls, Igor and the Red Elvises, Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25.75.
Here Come the Mummies: Sat., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Keys N Krates: With Falcons and Jubilee, Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
MURS: Fri., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band: Thu., June 28, 7 p.m., $99.50-$349.
3LAU: Fri., April 6, 7 p.m., $15-$30.
Mat Kearney: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $29.75-$35.
Re: Creation: With Michael Menert & the Pretty Fantastics and Breaking Biscuits, Fri., Jan. 26, 7 & 7:30 p.m., $14.75-$30.
Dorothy: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20/VIP $67.50.
Jon Writer: Sat., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$100.
Luna: Tue., April 10, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
The Rumpke Mountain Boys and Rapidgrass: Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Wuki: Thu., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
R.LUM.R: Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
3OH!3: With Cobraconda, Sat., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $24.99.
Betty Who: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Watain: With Destroyer 666, Mon., March 5, 7 p.m., $25.
Emily Wells: Sun., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rarebyrd$: With Abeasity Jones, Bianca Mikahn, MC Big House, Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Diet Cig: With the Spook School, Wed., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Endless, Nameless: With Picture the Waves, Stepwell, Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Neyla Pekarek (of the Lumineers): Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones and the High Divers: Fri., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza: With This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling, Amanda Hawkins, Valienta, Ian Mahan, Kayla Marque, Fri., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Southpaw Sonata: With Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes, Wed., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $10.
Miguel: With SiR, Nonchalant Savant, Wed., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $45.50/VIP $80.
Passion Pit: Mon., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $35.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $19.99-$25.
Dark Star Orchestra: Sun., July 8, 5 p.m., $32-$55.
Khalid: Mon., May 14, 8 p.m., $60.95-$66.
moe.: Thu., July 12, 6 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Cradle of Filth: With Jinjer, Mon., April 16, 6:30 p.m., $32-$35.
The First Annual Great Gatsby Gala: Hosted by King Keraun, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $25-$50/VIP $125-$150.
Iced Earth: With Sanctuary, Kill Ritual, Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Of Mice & Men: With Blessthefall, Fire From The Gods, MSCW, Tue., Feb. 6, 6 p.m., $19.50-$23.
Third Annual Goth Prom: Feat. Covenant, Sat., March 31, 8 p.m., $25-$28/VIP $65.
