Miguel headlines the Ogden Theatre in February.
Lindsey Bartlett

The Eagles, Miguel, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | November 30, 2017 | 7:00am
AA

The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band will stop at Coors Field as part of the 2018 North American tour that begins in March. The Eagles lineup on the tour will include original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles singer and guitarist Glenn Frey. Tickets ($99.50-$349.50) go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m.

Miguel is set to release War & Leisure, his fourth studio album, in December, and will headline the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, in support of the album; SIR and Nonchalant Savant will open. Tickets ($45.50-$80) go on sale Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m.

Moe. canceled most of its summer tour after Rob Derhak, the band’s bassist/vocalist, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer earlier this year. But Derhak has made tremendous strides after treatment and will be back on the road with the act, including playing a Thursday, July 12, date at Red Rocks. Tickets ($49.95-$75) go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Ascent Project: Tue., Jan. 23, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Keys N Krates: With Falcons, Jubilee, Thu., Feb. 8, 11:15 p.m., $20-$25.
MURS: Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

10 Years: With From Ashes To New, Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Endless Line: With Enlighten The Masses, Elevated Sickness, Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $5.
Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones and the High Divers: Sat., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Lucia: Tue., Dec. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Billie Eilish: Fri., April 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Blitzen Trapper: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Crankdat: With Decadon, Mon., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $19.50
Dorothy: Fri., March 2, 9 p.m., $17.50.
Here Come the Mummies: Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $20.
Holly Bowling: Thu., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Voodoo Glow Skulls, Igor and the Red Elvises, Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25.75.

BOULDER THEATER

Here Come the Mummies: Sat., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Keys N Krates: With Falcons and Jubilee, Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$28.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

MURS: Fri., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

COORS FIELD

Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band: Thu., June 28, 7 p.m., $99.50-$349.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

3LAU: Fri., April 6, 7 p.m., $15-$30.
Mat Kearney: Sat., March 3, 8 p.m., $29.75-$35.
Re: Creation: With Michael Menert & the Pretty Fantastics and Breaking Biscuits, Fri., Jan. 26, 7 & 7:30 p.m., $14.75-$30.

FOX THEATRE

Dorothy: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20/VIP $67.50.
Jon Writer: Sat., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$100.
Luna: Tue., April 10, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
The Rumpke Mountain Boys and Rapidgrass: Thu., March 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Wuki: Thu., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

R.LUM.R: Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

3OH!3: With Cobraconda, Sat., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $24.99.
Betty Who: Sat., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Watain: With Destroyer 666, Mon., March 5, 7 p.m., $25.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Emily Wells: Sun., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rarebyrd$: With Abeasity Jones, Bianca Mikahn, MC Big House, Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Diet Cig: With the Spook School, Wed., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Endless, Nameless: With Picture the Waves, Stepwell, Sun., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Neyla Pekarek (of the Lumineers): Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

MARQUIS THEATER

Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones and the High Divers: Fri., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Tyler Paul Glasgow's Second Annual Holiday Extravaganza: With This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling, Amanda Hawkins, Valienta, Ian Mahan, Kayla Marque, Fri., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $10-$15.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Southpaw Sonata: With Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes, Wed., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

Miguel: With SiR, Nonchalant Savant, Wed., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $45.50/VIP $80.
Passion Pit: Mon., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $35.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Sat., March 10, 9 p.m., $19.99-$25.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Dark Star Orchestra: Sun., July 8, 5 p.m., $32-$55.
Khalid: Mon., May 14, 8 p.m., $60.95-$66.
moe.: Thu., July 12, 6 p.m., $39.95-$45.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Cradle of Filth: With Jinjer, Mon., April 16, 6:30 p.m., $32-$35.
The First Annual Great Gatsby Gala: Hosted by King Keraun, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $25-$50/VIP $125-$150.
Iced Earth: With Sanctuary, Kill Ritual, Wed., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Of Mice & Men: With Blessthefall, Fire From The Gods, MSCW, Tue., Feb. 6, 6 p.m., $19.50-$23.
Third Annual Goth Prom: Feat. Covenant, Sat., March 31, 8 p.m., $25-$28/VIP $65.

Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

