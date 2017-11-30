The Eagles, Miguel, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band will stop at Coors Field as part of the 2018 North American tour that begins in March. The Eagles lineup on the tour will include original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles singer and guitarist Glenn Frey. Tickets ($99.50-$349.50) go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m.

Miguel is set to release War & Leisure, his fourth studio album, in December, and will headline the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, in support of the album; SIR and Nonchalant Savant will open. Tickets ($45.50-$80) go on sale Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m.

Moe. canceled most of its summer tour after Rob Derhak, the band’s bassist/vocalist, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer earlier this year. But Derhak has made tremendous strides after treatment and will be back on the road with the act, including playing a Thursday, July 12, date at Red Rocks. Tickets ($49.95-$75) go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m.