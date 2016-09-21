Gregory Alan Isakov to Reunite With Colorado Symphony in January

EXPAND Gregory Alan Isakov will reunite with the Colorado Symphony in January. Rebecca Caridad

The Colorado Symphony just announced that it will perform yet again with singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, at 7:30 p.m. on January 13, 2017. This will be the third collaboration between the symphony and Isakov, and it comes on the heels of the successful 2016 album Gregory Alan Isakov With the Colorado Symphony. Isakov, his band and the full symphony will play songs from the record, as well as debut new songs.

"The momentum this album has achieved in such a short amount of time is much-deserved," wrote Anthony Pierce, the symphony's chief artistic officer, in announcing the date. "This has been a compelling collaboration from day one, and we can't wait for Gregory to join the Symphony onstage at Boettcher Concert Hall once again. It's going to be a night of truly Coloradan music-making."

Grants and collaborations with artists like Isakov have proven fruitful for the symphony; it opened the 2016-'17 season in its strongest financial position ever. A decades-old deficit was eliminated with a grant, and the symphony closed its fiscal year 2016 with a $1.7 million surplus.

"We have to recognize that Denver is a changing city, with younger audiences to engage," said Jerry Kern, the symphony CEO we profiled in August 2014.. "We need to stay current, and we're seeing great success through our collaborations with artists including the Flaming Lips, Elephant Revival and Gregory Alan Isakov."

Tickets for the Isakov concert go on sale Friday, September 23. For more information, visit the symphony's website.

