  • MVN

Hanson and the Colorado Symphony will be sharing a stage in September.EXPAND
Colorado Symphony Teams up With Aging Boy Band Hanson

Westword Staff | May 14, 2018 | 8:36am
Remember the boy band Hanson? Its members, who got their start in the early '90s, aren't boys anymore. And their most recent partnerships with orchestras nationwide prove it.

Hanson toured the world last year marking its 25th anniversary; this year, to celebrate 26, the group will go full-blown classical, sharing a stage with the Colorado Symphony for the event, Hanson String Theory, which is being billed as "a musical manifesto with new and career spanning works" from the band.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 8, at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th Street.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m., Friday, May 18, at the Colorado Symphony website.

