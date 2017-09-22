 


When Morrissey played Boulder last fall, he had to cancel the concert after his keyboardist fell ill.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

Morrisey Is Coming Back to Colorado. We Hope He Can Finish His Set.

Kyle Harris | September 22, 2017 | 10:56am
AA

Our favorite vegan post-punk heartthrob and former Smiths frontman Morrissey is coming to Denver, and it couldn't be a second too soon.

Last year, when he was playing in Boulder, his keyboardist collapsed and the show was cancelled. We're ready to welcome him back with open arms.

On tour, Morrissey will be supporting his album, Low in High School, which will be released November 17.

The concert will take place at Denver's Paramount Theatre, Monday, November 20, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-8497.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

