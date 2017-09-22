Morrisey Is Coming Back to Colorado. We Hope He Can Finish His Set.

Our favorite vegan post-punk heartthrob and former Smiths frontman Morrissey is coming to Denver, and it couldn't be a second too soon.
Last year, when he was playing in Boulder, his keyboardist collapsed and the show was cancelled. We're ready to welcome him back with open arms.
On tour, Morrissey will be supporting his album, Low in High School, which will be released November 17.
The concert will take place at Denver's Paramount Theatre, Monday, November 20, at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-8497.
