Bronco Emmanuel Sanders's Wife, Gabriella, Calls Him a Cheating Horndog

Update: Last year, the website Fabwags.com named Gabriella Sanders, significant other of receiver Emmanuel Sanders, among the "hottest wives and girlfriends" of Denver Broncos players; see our previous coverage below. But beneath the couple's gorgeous and glamorous public image roiled a marriage in deep trouble. This past October, Gabriella filed for divorce, and now, in court documents obtained by TMZ, she accuses Emmanuel of cheating on her multiple times, spending big on his conquests and lying to the Broncos about attending the birth of his child so that he could party instead of practice.

Emmanuel has used his obvious attractiveness and charm to set himself up for a lucrative post-NFL life. He's a frequent presence on local and national sports programs, and this past year, he was featured alongside fellow receiver Demaryius Thomas in a promo that found the pair meeting babies who were conceived by Broncos fans immediately after the team won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

But the portrait of her husband painted by Gabriella is hardly that of a family man.

An excerpt from her court filing reads: "When he's not playing football on the field, he 'plays the field' with numerous women with whom he is or has committed adultery."

Emmanuel Sanders in a commercial about Super Bowl babies. NFL via YouTube

Among the marital "atrocities" the document cites are assertions that Emmanuel spent "thousands upon thousands of dollars on girlfriends and wasting the community estate, even purchasing a vehicle for one of his illicit affairs."

As for her claim that Emmanuel begged out of a November practice session for reasons other than the arrival of his new baby, the Broncos have thus far declined to comment. But NBC Sports notes that "with $6.75 million fully guaranteed for 2017, a team-imposed suspension could void the guarantee and set the stage for a parting of the ways, if the new coaching staff decides to move on."

Such a development is very unlikely. Whether the Broncos' quarterback next season is Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch or (cue the rumor mill) Tony Romo, he'll need weapons, and Sanders definitely qualifies. Besides, new coach Vance Joseph is probably not the guy to play the morality card, given that he previously faced sexual-assault accusations during his days as a CU Buffs assistant coach for allegedly climbing into bed with a sleeping woman and rubbing his erect penis against her.

Will such revelations hurt Emmanuel's chances of a television career after his playing days are done? That's doubtful, too. Given the cynicism of TV sports producers, not to mention the macho sexism of many fans, this latest episode might enhance his bankability, not impinge on it.

Original post, 6:23 a.m. June 2, 2016: Yesterday, in writing about the arrest of Jaimee Rando in an alleged domestic-violence incident involving her boyfriend, Denver Broncos receiver Cody Latimer, we included information about her from FabWags.com, a site devoted to the "hottest wives and girlfriends in sports."

No surprise that plenty of other Broncos are featured, along with their significant others.

Moreover, the site appears to stay up to date. Note the inclusion of Paxton Lynch, newly drafted as the Broncos quarterback heir apparent.

Look below to see excerpts from pages dedicated to Lynch and five other current Broncos. The items feature FabWags photos and text excerpts, as well as links that will connect you to a lot of additional info and more pics.

Gabriella Waheed and Emmanuel Sanders. FabWags.com

Gabriella Waheed and Emmanuel Sanders

Meet Gabriella Waheed aka Gabriella Sanders, she is the beautiful and stunning girlfriend, or wife of Emmanuel Sanders, the NFL wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. Gabby Sanders and the other pretty Broncos WAGs are pretty close and if not unusual to see them together having a great time, just girls, with their children or alongside their famous husbands....

36-year-old Gabriella Waheed was born (February, 1980) in Flushing, New York to Waheedullah Waheed, she has three siblings, brother Adam and siblings sister Galaxy and Sabrina Waheed. Gabriella attended at Commack High School and Marymount Manhattan College, she works in television and film production.

Gabriella has modelled for Bikini Crush Swimwear, she looks amazing!! Emmanuel is indeed one lucky guy!

Nikki Hairrell Colquitt and Britton Colquitt. FabWags.com

Nikki Hairrell Colquitt and Britton Colquitt

Gorgeous Nikki Hairrell is a model and a hot NFL wife. Nikki Hairrell now goes by Nikki Colquitt, that’s because she’s been married to NFL punter, Britton Colquitt for a few years now....

Nikki Hairrell met her man while in college. Info online says they were introduced by mutual friends and after a game of truth and dare, things got interesting. Let’s just say it sounds like Nikki Hairrell turned this bad boy into a good one!

Nikki Hairrell did some modeling in the past and was even signed to agency Donna Baldwin. However it appeears she trade the modeling world for the wife and mother role. The couple welcomed son Nash Colquitt in April 2012. Nikki Hairrell and Britton became parents of an adorable baby girl, Everly Colquitt in January 2016.



Aleah Norwood and Jordan Norwood. FabWags.com

Jordan Norwood and Aleah Norwood

Meet Aleah Norwood, this stunning NFL Wag is the wife of Jordan Norwood, the NFL wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, who played college football at Penn State before he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, he also played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although we are going to tell you a rather brief story about Norwood, we won’t hesitate about spilling the beans about his pretty wife Aleah Norwood....

Aleah Norwood attended MacRay High school and Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN where she was member of the Auggies college team. Jordan proposed on Christmas, 2014.... Like hubby Jordan, Aleah Norwood is an amazing photographer and a spectacular pianist, as a matter of fact Aleah is a music teacher at Adams 12 Five Star School.

