How Trump's Immigration Policies Are Raising Coloradans' Health Care Costs

According to a new report cited by the Denver-based Center for Health Progress, the immigration policies enacted by the administration of President Donald Trump are not only making undocumented individuals in Colorado sick, but they're hitting the rest of the citizenry directly in the pocketbook.

"We know that immigrants are less likely to seek services at this time, including social services, public health services, health care appointments and things of that nature," says Aubrey Hill, the center's director of health systems change. "And that makes it harder for the rest of the community. When someone doesn't have insurance, they're not getting their preventative needs taken care of. That increases the likelihood of going to the emergency room, as well as costs for everybody else."

The aforementioned report, "Immigration Policy Is Health Policy," is accessible below in its entirety. The document focuses in large part on Executive Order 13768, enacted in early 2017 and subtitled "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States." Among other things, the mandate seeks to withhold federal funds for so-called sanctuary jurisdictions — a designation that Trump supporters apply to Denver and a number of other Colorado communities.