Expanded Access to Undocumented Driver's Licenses Passes: Here's Why

On Wednesday, April 18, the Colorado House voted in favor of the Eligibility Colorado Road and Community Safety Act, which expands access to driver's licenses for undocumented residents. Since the state senate approved the measure last month, it will become law with Governor John Hickenlooper's signature. Joe Sammen, executive director for Denver-based Center for Health Progress, which backs the act, summarizes the reasons for its success during what he calls "such a polarizing time around immigration" in two words: "strange bedfellows."

According to Sammen, "a lot of people and organizations that don't always see eye to eye on things came together to support the bill: health-care leaders and civil-rights organizations that have cared about this issue for a long time, but also folks like ranchers and dairy farmers" who want their employees to reach their job site without fear of detention and/or deportation if they're stopped for driving without a license.

The introduction to the legislation, formally known as Senate Bill 18-108, spells out the basics: "Currently, a person who is not lawfully present in the United States may obtain a driver's license or identification card if certain requirements are met. One of the requirements is that the person present a taxpayer identification card. The bill allows a person to present a Social Security number as an alternative to a taxpayer identification card. The bill allows the license or identification card to be reissued or renewed in accordance with the process used for other licenses and identification cards. A person whose license is lost or stolen may obtain a replacement without renewing the license."