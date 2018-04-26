Walker Stapleton's Concerned About Out-of-State Vacation Homeowners' Property Taxes

The Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race really cares about how much out-of-staters who own vacation homes in Colorado pay in property taxes.

In a recording obtained by Westword, Walker Stapleton tells a crowd at a campaign event in Grand Junction that he pitches out-of-state donors by telling them that property taxes on their vacation homes in Colorado would double or triple under a Democratic governor.

"I have traveled around this country, we've been doing events in California, Texas, Florida and in New York," Stapleton said. "And the reason we've been doing that is that people care a lot about this state. Texans have houses in Colorado Springs in the summer to escape the Texas heat. A lot of people in this country have ski houses in Breckenridge and other places that they cherish and love. And the point to make to your neighbors outside of Colorado is that, 'Hey, you know that house you love in Colorado? You know that vacation time you love spending in our state? Well, get ready for your property taxes to double or triple, because there is no way to pay for everything they are proposing without driving our income taxes through the roof.'"