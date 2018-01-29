Survey: 48 Percent of Marijuana Users Have Gone to Work High

A new survey maintains that nearly half of all marijuana users in legal cannabis states such as Colorado have gone to work high, and of those who've done so, 39 percent of them are stoned on the job at least once a week. But the unscientific poll can hardly be seen as the definitive word on a subject that's stirred controversy here for years.

After the approval of Amendment 64, the 2012 measure that legalized limited recreational marijuana sales in the state, plenty of folks in the business community hit the panic button. Note our post-election interview with Jeffrey Popiel, president and CEO of Denver-based Geotech, who predicted that legal pot would make it hard to hire and devastate the economy.

Cut to January 2014, after Amendment 64 went into effect, when a wider variety of views were on display. For a post offering tips about applying for a job in Colorado, Andrew Hudson, the namesake of Andrew Hudson's Job List, shared this anecdote: "The first month marijuana was legalized, we got a job posting from Larimer County that said in big, bold letters, 'WE ADHERE TO FEDERAL DRUG RULES AND FEDERAL DRUG TESTING.' Then, about twenty minutes later, we got a job posting from an architectural firm in Telluride, and it had big letters that said, 'DID YOU KNOW MARIJUANA IS LEGAL IN COLORADO?' So you had a government agency warning people about it and this other business using it as an incentive."