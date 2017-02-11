Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, Abortion

EXPAND Kate McKee-Simmons

Nearly 4,000 people have said they will attend Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood, a protest outside Republican Senator Cory Gardner's Denver office, 1125 17th Street, scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. today, February 11. Protest organizers will gather donations for Planned Parenthood and letters to Gardner demanding that the Republican stand against any moves in Congress to defund the health-services provider.

As the first state to legalize abortion and home to Dr. Warren Hern, one of the country's only late-term-abortion providers, Colorado has always played a big role in the reproductive-rights debate. Here we've corralled ten of our stories about reproductive issues and how they've played out over the years in Colorado.

Westword illustration

1. Colorado Was First State to Legalize Abortion: Why Are We Still Talking About It?

EXPAND Kate McKee-Simmons

2. The Fight of Their Lives

Google Maps

3. From My Teenage Years to Today: Thank You, Planned Parenthood

Michael Roberts

4. Six Myths About Abortion From Katha Pollitt

Keep reading for more stories about reproductive issues.