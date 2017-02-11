menu

Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, Abortion

I-70, RTD Shooting, Sanctuary Cities: The Biggest Stories in Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, Abortion

Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 6:21 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, AbortionEXPAND
Kate McKee-Simmons
A A

Nearly 4,000 people have said they will attend Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood, a protest outside Republican Senator Cory Gardner's Denver office, 1125 17th Street, scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. today, February 11. Protest organizers will gather donations for Planned Parenthood and letters to Gardner demanding that the Republican stand against any moves in Congress to defund the health-services provider.

As the first state to legalize abortion and home to Dr. Warren Hern, one of the country's only late-term-abortion providers, Colorado has always played a big role in the reproductive-rights debate. Here we've corralled ten of our stories about reproductive issues and how they've played out over the years in Colorado.

Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, Abortion
Westword illustration

1. Colorado Was First State to Legalize Abortion: Why Are We Still Talking About It?

Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, AbortionEXPAND
Kate McKee-Simmons

2. The Fight of Their Lives

Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, Abortion
Google Maps

3. From My Teenage Years to Today: Thank You, Planned Parenthood

Ten of Our Stories About Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Rights, Abortion
Michael Roberts

Upcoming Events

4. Six Myths About Abortion From Katha Pollitt

Keep reading for more stories about reproductive issues.


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >