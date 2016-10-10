The Nine States That Will Vote on Marijuana Measures in November

Kate McKee Simmons

Nine states have ballot measures regarding marijuana legalization, five of which will consider legalizing recreational marijuana in November. Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada are looking to legalize marijuana and create retail markets, while Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota are proposing medical marijuana legislation.

Here are the details.

1. Arizona — Recreational

In 2010, Arizona became the fifteenth state to legalize medical marijuana, and the state currently has almost 100,000 medical marijuana card holders. Now the state is considering legalizing recreational marijuana, too. The Legalization and Regulation of Marijuana Act (Prop. 205) will allow adults over the age of 21 to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants. Twelve plants is the limit for a single residence with two adults. The stipulations concerning home grows require the plants to remain in an enclosed, locked space and only adults in the household where cannabis is grown are allowed to use it.

2. Arkansas — Medical

Arkansas is a unique state when it comes to marijuana this election. The state has two competing ballot proposals, both of which consider legalizing medical marijuana.

The Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act (Issue 7) would allow medicinal marijuana to treat 56 qualifying conditions. The state's Department of Health would be responsible for implementation. The department would also allocate tax revenue for low-income patients to have access to medical marijuana.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment (Issue 6) would allow marijuana to treat seventeen qualifying conditions and would create a Medical Marijuana Commission to implement the measure, as opposed to the Arkansas Department of Health. Tax revenue would go into the general fund and help pay for technical institutes, vocational schools, and work-force training. Issue 6 would also make a repeal of the law impossible.

3. California — Recreational

California, which was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996, is considering legalizing recreational marijuana, as well. Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA), would create a taxed retail industry. Home grows would be limited to six plants and adults 21 years and older would be allowed to possess one ounce of marijuana flower, or up to eight grams of concentrates. According to Forbes, roughly 60 percent of Californians are in favor of passing the bill.

4. Florida — Medical

Florida is back in the fray. The state considered legalizing medical marijuana in 2014 and the measure lost by only 2 percent. The issue is back on the table with Amendment 2, which would allow licensed physicians to prescribe medicinal marijuana to patients with debilitating medical conditions. The Florida Department of Health would register and regulate dispensaries and would be responsible for issuing identification cards to patients and caregivers.

5. Maine — Recreational

Maine's Marijuana Legalization Act would allow possession of up to two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, as well as the possession, cultivation and transportation of up to six flowering marijuana plants. Twelve immature plants, as well as unlimited seedlings and any flower produced from those plants, would be permitted at the person's residence. Maine was the fifth state to legalize medical marijuana, following California in 1996 and Oregon, Washington and Alaska passed laws in 1998.

