Twenty Ways Broncos Fans Were Forced to Get a Life During the Bye Week

Twenty Ways Broncos Fans Were Forced to Get a Life During the Bye Week

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 6:39 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Sorry, Mr. Fox — but the Broncos had a bye week. Tweets and more below.
Sorry, Mr. Fox — but the Broncos had a bye week. Tweets and more below.
Twitter
A A

Good news for Broncos fans: Denver didn't lose yesterday.

Bad news for Broncos fans: Denver didn't win yesterday.

Worse news for Broncos fans: Denver didn't play yesterday, because the team had a bye week. Trevor Siemian and company won't hit the gridiron again until Sunday night, November 27, versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

With no Broncos game to plan around, fans were left with an unexpected amount of free time on their hands — and a trip to Twitter reveals how they spent it.

Some folks found themselves in a confused daze, while others enjoyed the lack of anxiety. There was also drinking, catching up on chores and, in one case, making a killing.

Count down our twenty most memorable Broncos bye-week tweets below.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Continue to count down the top ten ways Broncos fans were forced to get a life during the bye week.

