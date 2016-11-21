Twenty Ways Broncos Fans Were Forced to Get a Life During the Bye Week
Good news for Broncos fans: Denver didn't lose yesterday.
Bad news for Broncos fans: Denver didn't win yesterday.
Worse news for Broncos fans: Denver didn't play yesterday, because the team had a bye week. Trevor Siemian and company won't hit the gridiron again until Sunday night, November 27, versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
With no Broncos game to plan around, fans were left with an unexpected amount of free time on their hands — and a trip to Twitter reveals how they spent it.
Some folks found themselves in a confused daze, while others enjoyed the lack of anxiety. There was also drinking, catching up on chores and, in one case, making a killing.
Count down our twenty most memorable Broncos bye-week tweets below.
Number 20:
Me: the Broncos are on a bye you only need 1 pitcher— Johnny (@wiesezpieces) November 21, 2016
Sith Lord Johnny: you need 3 pic.twitter.com/u8uBdSDIXL
Number 19:
Literally lost a fantasy matchup to @CallumLeslie because I forgot to start the Giants D/ST over the Broncos, who were on a bye.— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) November 21, 2016
Number 18:
Worse part of #Broncos Bye week?— MetsBroncosRox (@MetsRox) November 20, 2016
Doing chores! pic.twitter.com/FAiZ5OMl2Q
Number 17:
The weekend goes so much slower when the Broncos have a bye week— Breanna Jones (@BreannaAJones) November 21, 2016
Number 16:
Heading home to watch football and remembering @Broncos are on bye week. #Broncos pic.twitter.com/ycaWcKYBZm— Lindsay (@lbonnell12) November 20, 2016
Number 15:
Glad my team gotta bye week , I don't need any more stress— Broncos 7-3 (@KJaintShit) November 21, 2016
Number 14:
Watching football during the #Broncos bye week got me like... pic.twitter.com/uex0Ta2WMI— Keith Banks (@KeithBanks85) November 20, 2016
Number 13:
It's the Broncos bye week, so I've only got fantasy football to look forward to— tay (@tplusk_) November 21, 2016
Number 12:
With @Broncos bye week only game I cared about was @TBBuccaneers beating the @Chiefs— GrrlSkout (@Elways7) November 21, 2016
Sending fruit basket to One Buc Place!! pic.twitter.com/kSwOJwbig3
Number 11:
Of course the Broncos are on a bye when I'm actually home to watch it with my family— Cady Heron (@babycaitie1) November 20, 2016
Of course the Broncos are on a bye when I'm actually home to watch it with my family— Cady Heron (@babycaitie1) November 20, 2016
