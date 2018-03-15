Finalists Announced for James Beard Awards; Seidel, Frasca Make the Cut

The James Beard Foundation will hold its annual awards ceremony on May 7, 2018, and a couple of Denver and Boulder chefs and restaurants are among the finalists who could potentially take the stage in Chicago that night. Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder is up for Outstanding Restaurant, and chef Alex Seidel is up for Best Chef: Southwest for Mercantile Dining & Provision.

To be eligible for the Outstanding Restaurant award, an eatery must have been in business for at least ten years, a milestone Frasca passed four years ago. Since opening in 2004, the restaurant has won two James Beard Awards: Best Chef: Southwest for chef/owner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson in 2008, and Outstanding Wine Program in 2013. Mackinnon-Patterson and fellow owner Bobby Stuckey have hauled in six other nominantions over the years, making Frasca a clear favorite of the James Beard Foundation judges.