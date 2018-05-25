Brunch of the Week: Fill Up on Tradition at the Irish Snug

Putting the word "Irish" with just about anything makes that thing just a little bit better: Irish whiskey, Irish pub, luck of the Irish. So you can be sure that Irish brunch at the Irish Snug makes weekend mornings twice as enjoyable.

Brunch at the Snug is traditional and fruity. The traditional Irish breakfast comes with a little of everything: eggs, rashers (bacon), bangers (sausage), baked beans, home fries, bread and a grilled tomato. In addition, if you’re feeling adventurous, black and white pudding can be added on for $1.50. For anyone who isn’t a sausage connoisseur, black pudding is a sausage made with pig blood and oatmeal, which is then sliced and grilled. (White pudding is similar but lacks the blood). Emily Benz, the pub's manager, says that the restaurant sells out of Irish breakfast almost every weekend — so plan to come early if you want a taste.

EXPAND Mimosas are good, but screwdrivers are even better. Bridget Wood

Benz also points out that the Snug's berry waffles are among the most popular orders. The dish is simply a Belgian waffle hot off the press, topped with a sweet compote made with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. A few fresh strawberries on top provide a balance of sweet and tart. The kitchen puts waffles to good use in other dishes too, such as one topped with a whisky-apple-brown-sugar compote and another crowned with bananas Foster.