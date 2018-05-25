Brunch of the Week: Fill Up on Tradition at the Irish Snug

Putting the word "Irish" with just about anything makes that thing just a little bit better: Irish whiskey, Irish pub, luck of the Irish. So you can be sure that Irish brunch at the Irish Snug makes weekend mornings twice as enjoyable.
Brunch at the Snug is traditional and fruity. The traditional Irish breakfast comes with a little of everything: eggs, rashers (bacon), bangers (sausage), baked beans, home fries, bread and a grilled tomato. In addition, if you’re feeling adventurous, black and white pudding can be added on for $1.50. For anyone who isn’t a sausage connoisseur, black pudding is a sausage made with pig blood and oatmeal, which is then sliced and grilled. (White pudding is similar but lacks the blood). Emily Benz, the pub's manager, says that the restaurant sells out of Irish breakfast almost every weekend — so plan to come early if you want a taste.
Benz also points out that the Snug's berry waffles are among the most popular orders. The dish is simply a Belgian waffle hot off the press, topped with a sweet compote made with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. A few fresh strawberries on top provide a balance of sweet and tart. The kitchen puts waffles to good use in other dishes too, such as one topped with a whisky-apple-brown-sugar compote and another crowned with bananas Foster.
A corned beef hash comes as a surprisingly crunchy mound of shredded corned beef mixed in with fried potatoes. The Snug tops its hash with two eggs cooked to your specifications. Benz says that a new summer menu is in the works with plans to include more veggies, but breakfast staples like the corned beef hash will stay.
Bottomless mimosas are my go-to drink for brunch, but mimosas were out of the running as soon as I spotted the $10 carafes of screwdrivers — big enough to last through brunch for two people and made with good-quality orange juice. The bar also serves $3 mimosas ($9 for bottomless), a 24-ounce Bloody Mary with a Breckenridge lager chaser for $7, and imported Irish soft drinks.
Summer brunch means a seat on the front patio, with about ten sunny tables facing Colfax Avenue. But true Irish pub fans will prefer pulling up a bar stool or grabbing a booth inside, within view of the many brands of whiskey (Irish and otherwise) proudly displayed on shelved behind the bar. Benz said she has hosted a few themed brunches, so far based on specific music genres, but that she plans to expand on the idea with themes that guests can participate in.
While brunch is a great deal, the Snug offers discounts throughout the week, including a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. (with two- for-one wells, house wines, Bud Light and all Breckenridge beers), and a Monday burger night, where $10 will get you a burger and a draft beer. Soccer and rugby seem to be always playing on the bar's TVs, creating a mini-riot among fans every time a team scores. Even during brunch, an important match might make it tough to find a seat, but those are usually posted on the Snug's Facebook page. There's a small parking lot in the back, but if you're lingering over drinks we suggest alternate transportation.
The Irish Snug is located at 1201 East Colfax Avenue and serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 303-839-1394 or visit the pub's website for more information.
