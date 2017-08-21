Ten Peachy Summer Finds in Denver Restaurants, Bars and Bakeries

Summer is winding down, which means peaches are flowing into Denver from the Western Slope. Palisade peaches — and fuzzy fruit from elsewhere in western Colorado — capture sunshine in every bite, adding juicy freshness to desserts, drinks and even savory plates. Here are ten Denver finds that fully celebrate
|
Peaches & Cream ice cream by Frozen Matter.
Veronica Penney
Frozen Matter
530 East 19th Avenue
720-600-6358
Frozen Matter opened in Uptown in the spring of 2016 and has been churning out inventive ice creams with organic and all-natural ingredients ever since. Fresh peaches star in their small-batch Peaches & Cream ice cream, balancing bright fruit in a creamy housemade base for a treat that's equally rich and sunny.
|
Spruce's peach scone with pecan topping.
Veronica Penney
Spruce Confections
767 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-449-6773
Spruce Street Confections' peach scones are finished with a sweet pecan topping. You can pick one up at any of the three Boulder locations (which also include 4684 Broadway and 4740 Pearl Parkway) or in numerous coffee shops and grocery stores around the Denver metro area, including Whole Foods.
|
Brazen's seasonal salad incorporates peaches, pork belly, and arugula.
Veronica Penney
Brazen
4450 West 38th Avenue
720-638-1242
Peaches shouldn't be limited to breakfast and dessert. Brazen's savory peach-and-bacon salad is made from maple-and-bourbon-glazed peaches, pork belly and
|
The peach galette from Wooden Spoon.
Veronica Penney
Wooden Spoon Cafe and Bakery
2418 West 32nd Avenue
303- 999-0327
This petite Highlands bakery can have long lines on weekend mornings, but it's well worth the wait. The peach galette and custard-filled peach D
|
Glazed and Confuzed's peaches and cream doughnuts are topped with fresh peach sllices.
Veronica Penney
Glazed and Confuzed
2501 Dallas Street
303-524-9637
Unusual combinations are a hallmark at this doughnut maker that recently relocated to the Stanley Marketplace, so peaches-and-cream may look a little ordinary ordinary — with just a custard-filled doughnut from the case. But fresh peach slices are added when you check out, then topped with sugar and caramelized with a kitchen blowtorch. There's nothing confuzing about fresh doughnuts and even fresher peaches.
|
Crooked Stave's Surette Reserva Peach Palisade
Veronica Penney
Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project
3350 Brighton Blvd
720-550-8860
Crooked Stave's digs are located in an old
|
Hinman's peach pie (center) on display with an array of berry and pecan pies at the Union Station Farmers Market.
Veronica Penney
Hinman’s Bakery
4850 East 39th Avenue
720-524-8518
John Hinman opened hhis previously wholesale-only location to retail, fittingly, on Pi Day this year. Look for his peach pies and tarts at the Union Station Farmer’s Market on Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m., or stop by the bakery in North Park Hill Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hint: go early if you want to score something peachy, but if you miss out, there are plenty of other seasonal treats too.
|
Vesta's Kentucky Buck is garnished with fresh peach slices
Veronica Penney
1822 Blake Street
303-296-1970
In July, Vesta celebrated its twentieth year of serving seasonal, local ingredients at its LoDo location. Even cocktails get a seasonal touch — like the Kentucky Buck, a combination of Old Granddad 114 bourbon, peach-ginger purée, ginger beer, and peach bitters, garnished with slices of fresh peach. It's like summer in a glass.
|
Peach cobbler from Long I Pie
Veronica Penney
The Long I Pie Shop
321 Eest 45th Avenue
The Long I Pie Shop moved into its new home in the kitchen of Fort Greene, one of Globeville's hidden gems, in April this year. Shauna Lott's baked goods, including her homey and satisfying
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
The Market Salad from Acorn puts a seasonal twist on a Caprese.
Veronica Penney
Acorn
3350 Brighton Boulevard
720-542-3721
The tiny island of Capri, Italy may be famous for tomato salads, but Acorn makes the dish distinctly Colorado. Acorn's market salad is similar to a Caprese, but replaces balsamic vinegar with kalamata caramel and adds peaches to the mix of heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!