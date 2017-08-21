Ten Peachy Summer Finds in Denver Restaurants, Bars and Bakeries

Summer is winding down, which means peaches are flowing into Denver from the Western Slope. Palisade peaches — and fuzzy fruit from elsewhere in western Colorado — capture sunshine in every bite, adding juicy freshness to desserts, drinks and even savory plates. Here are ten Denver finds that fully celebrate peach season.

Frozen Matter

530 East 19th Avenue

720-600-6358

Frozen Matter opened in Uptown in the spring of 2016 and has been churning out inventive ice creams with organic and all-natural ingredients ever since. Fresh peaches star in their small-batch Peaches & Cream ice cream, balancing bright fruit in a creamy housemade base for a treat that's equally rich and sunny.

EXPAND Spruce's peach scone with pecan topping. Veronica Penney

Spruce Confections

767 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-449-6773

Spruce Street Confections' peach scones are finished with a sweet pecan topping. You can pick one up at any of the three Boulder locations (which also include 4684 Broadway and 4740 Pearl Parkway) or in numerous coffee shops and grocery stores around the Denver metro area, including Whole Foods.

EXPAND Brazen's seasonal salad incorporates peaches, pork belly, and arugula. Veronica Penney

Brazen

4450 West 38th Avenue

720-638-1242

Peaches shouldn't be limited to breakfast and dessert. Brazen's savory peach-and-bacon salad is made from maple-and-bourbon-glazed peaches, pork belly and arugula, then drizzled with a lemon vinaigrette. Tart, sweet and smoky flavors mingle to enliven the palate for more Brazen small plates to come.

EXPAND The peach galette from Wooden Spoon. Veronica Penney

Wooden Spoon Cafe and Bakery

2418 West 32nd Avenue

303- 999-0327

This petite Highlands bakery can have long lines on weekend mornings, but it's well worth the wait. The peach galette and custard-filled peach D anish are both piled high with fresh peach slices and baked with love — just like every other baked good on the Spoon's menu.

EXPAND Glazed and Confuzed's peaches and cream doughnuts are topped with fresh peach sllices. Veronica Penney

Glazed and Confuzed

2501 Dallas Street

303-524-9637

Unusual combinations are a hallmark at this doughnut maker that recently relocated to the Stanley Marketplace, so peaches-and-cream may look a little ordinary ordinary — with just a custard-filled doughnut from the case. But fresh peach slices are added when you check out, then topped with sugar and caramelized with a kitchen blowtorch. There's nothing confuzing about fresh doughnuts and even fresher peaches.

EXPAND Crooked Stave's Surette Reserva Peach Palisade Veronica Penney

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

3350 Brighton Blvd

720-550-8860

Crooked Stave's digs are located in an old ironworks shop inside the Source. The self-described artisan beer project specializes in Belgian-style sour beers, and the seasonally appropriate Surette Reserva Peach Palisade is a golden sour ale, aged in oak barrels with Colorado Palisade peaches and cherry skins. Fresh, funky and tart, the beer makes for a great transition from summer to fall.



EXPAND Hinman's peach pie (center) on display with an array of berry and pecan pies at the Union Station Farmers Market. Veronica Penney

Hinman’s Bakery

4850 East 39th Avenue

720-524-8518

John Hinman opened hhis previously wholesale-only location to retail, fittingly, on Pi Day this year. Look for his peach pies and tarts at the Union Station Farmer’s Market on Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m., or stop by the bakery in North Park Hill Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hint: go early if you want to score something peachy, but if you miss out, there are plenty of other seasonal treats too.

EXPAND Vesta's Kentucky Buck is garnished with fresh peach slices Veronica Penney

Vesta

1822 Blake Street

303-296-1970

In July, Vesta celebrated its twentieth year of serving seasonal, local ingredients at its LoDo location. Even cocktails get a seasonal touch — like the Kentucky Buck, a combination of Old Granddad 114 bourbon, peach-ginger purée, ginger beer, and peach bitters, garnished with slices of fresh peach. It's like summer in a glass.

EXPAND Peach cobbler from Long I Pie Veronica Penney

The Long I Pie Shop

321 Eest 45th Avenue

The Long I Pie Shop moved into its new home in the kitchen of Fort Greene, one of Globeville's hidden gems, in April this year. Shauna Lott's baked goods, including her homey and satisfying peach crumble, can also be found on Saturdays at the Union Station Farmers Market.

EXPAND The Market Salad from Acorn puts a seasonal twist on a Caprese. Veronica Penney

Acorn

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-542-3721

The tiny island of Capri, Italy may be famous for tomato salads, but Acorn makes the dish distinctly Colorado. Acorn's market salad is similar to a Caprese, but replaces balsamic vinegar with kalamata caramel and adds peaches to the mix of heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.

