The Ten Best Colorado Craft-Beer Events in April

Break out your flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts, but make sure to keep some snow boots and a hoodie in the car; spring is here, and anything goes. Anything goes at Colorado's breweries too, and they'll be pulling out all the stops for Colorado Craft Beer Week, a week of beer education, tappings and other activities led by the Colorado Brewers Guild. But there's plenty of other fun, including four different festivals — three of them paying homage to specific beer styles. You'll also find several special tappings, an anniversary and a beer that supports the Pink Boots Society. So get ready for some delicious drinking in the rain, sleet, snow or sun.

Monday, April 2, through Saturday, April 7

Colorado Craft Beer Week

Multiple locations

The sixth annual Colorado Craft Beer Week kicked off Saturday, March 31, with Collaboration Fest, but it continues through April 7 with a variety of themed events each day of the week. On Monday, the theme is education, so several breweries are hosting sensory analysis classes and other events. For instance, Intrepid Sojourner hosts a class called "Turning Your Hobby Into a Business," while Crooked Stave and CO-Brew are each offering an Off Flavor Sensory Course; and Baere Brewing will discuss the Berliner weisse style. On Tuesday, the theme is food and beer, so there will be a handful of pairing menus and beer dinners. Wednesday is Colorado Pint Day, which is designed to support the Colorado Brewers Guild. Stop in at one of several dozen breweries, buy a beer and keep the glass, which was designed by artist Brendan O’Connor from Good Land Design. One dollar from each pint sold will be donated to the CBG. Find the complete list of participating breweries on the Guild's website. Thursday is Craft Beer Gear Day and Friday is New Beer Friday. And finally, Saturday is Tour the Brewery or Meet the Brewer day. Check your favorite brewery's Facebook page to see if they are hosting an event on any of these days, or go to coloradobeer.org, the official site for Colorado Craft Beer Week.

Crooked Stave

Saturday, April 7

Sour, Wild & Fruited Fest

Hops & Pie

Hops & Pie hosts its own Sour, Wild & Fruited Fest starting at noon. The pizzeria/beer bar will be pouring Casey Brewing & Blending Biere De Garde, The Cut Baco Noir Grape, Casey Family Preserves Peach and Cherry; Cantillon Lou Pepe and Rose De Grambrinus; Jester King Atrial Rubricate, Nocturne and Biere Du Blanc; Drie Fonteinen Hommage and Oude Gueuze; Boneyard Gooze Cruze; Almanac Foedre Punch and Cherry Picker; Tilquin Quetsche, Gueuze and Rullquin; Russian River Consecration and Supplication; Westbound & Down Cuvee de (expletive); Crooked Stave Persica; Beachwood Chaos is a Friend; and Firestone Walker Krieky Bones.

Blue Moon Brewing

Tuesday, April 10

Equal Hopportunity Pineapple IPA

Multiple locations

Last month, more than 200 women gathered at some half-dozen breweries around Colorado to brew beer in honor of International Women's Day and International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day. The largest gathering was at Blue Moon Brewing in RiNo, where about eighty members of the Pink Boots Society got together to help create Equal Hopportunity Pineapple IPA. Like the other beers, this one was brewed using a special Pink Boots Blend from YCH hops. More than fifteen bars and breweries will tap the beer and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the nonprofit, which will use the money to fund educational and scholarship opportunities for female beer professionals. Some of the locations include: Blue Moon, Dry Dock (both locations), Great Divide (both locations), Eddyline Brewing, Mother Tucker Brewing, Woods Boss Brewing, De Steeg Brewing, Launch Pad Brewery, High Alpine Brewing, Black Shirt Brewing, Brix Taphouse and Brewery, I HOP IPA (a beer bar in Broomfield), Twenty Brew TapHouse and Colorado Plus Brew Pub. To find more information, go to the Pink Boots web site.

EXPAND Locavore Beer Works

Saturday, April 14

South In Your Mouth

Locavore Beer Works, Littleton

The second annual South In Your Mouth beer fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Locavore Beer Works, featuring beers from ten south Denver breweries. Brewers and brewery owners will be on hand to talk about beer. Robert's Italian Deli will be serving food, and a portion of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to Integrated Family Community Services, which provides basic human services and enrichment programs to low-income families. The beer list includes: Locavore Orange Bitters Barrel-aged Trippel; Lone Tree Brewing Hop Zombie Imperial Red Ale; Living The Dream Coconut Brown Ale; Grist Brewing Huell-Honeydew Melon Pale Ale; Pikes Peak Brewing Chai Latte Stout; Resolute Brewing Sultan of Schwing Tropical Sour; Dead Hippie Brewing Berliner Weisse with ginger; Boggy Draw Brewery Gangsta of Love gin barrel-aged cream ale; 105 West Brewing Rocky Mountain Juice NE IPA; and Blue Spruce Brewing Black IPA. For $7, you get a commemorative glass and your first two tickets; each ticket is redeemable for five ounces of any the festival's beers.

EXPAND Rye Knot was made with two pounds of pretzels. Strange Craft

Saturday, April 21

Denver Rye Fest

Brew on Broadway, Englewood

If you love rye-inspired ales and lagers, then the expanding annual Denver Rye Fest, taking place from 1 to 5 p.m., will put a wry — or rye — smile on your face. The Brew on Broadway will host fifteen breweries this time around, each bringing their own version of the specialty brew. The breweries this year are Black Sky, The Brew on Broadway, Strange, Caution, Chain Reaction, Rickoli, Wit’s End, Dead Hippie, Boggy Draw, Barnett & Son Brewing, Fiction, Factotum, Peak To Peak and Fermæntra. Two examples of beers include Strange Craft Rye Knot Rye Pretzel Ale, brewed with two pounds of pretzels, and Black Sky's Russian Kvass, made with house-baked rye bread. Tickets, $40, are available at eventbrite.com. Some proceeds will go to support Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation.

Comrade Brewing

Saturday, April 21

Comrade Brewing Fourth Anniversary

Comrade Brewing

Welcome to the party, comrade. This stellar Denver brewery will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a bash featuring limited-edition stemmed tulip glassware and some rare or special beers. They include Bourbon Barrel Aged Quit Stalin; More Dodge Less Ram, a triple dry-hopped Superpower IPA; Grapefruit Superpower; Barrel Aged Vanilla Quit Stalin; Barrel Aged Chocolate Coconut Quit Stalin; Barrel Aged Maple Coffee Quit Stalin. The Grassroots Grill will be on hand serving food. More info is TBA.

EXPAND Mockery Brewing

Saturday, April 21

Reinheitsgewhat?!

Mockery Brewing

Join Mockery Brewing for its third annual Reinheitsgewhat?! Party in celebration of the 502nd anniversary of every German beer lover's favorite law, Reinheitsgebot. The sixteenth century Bavarian rule mandated that beer be brewed only with barley, hops and water. Mockery was founded on the idea of both mocking and rocking the rule. For today's celebration, however, it will be mostly mocking it with various special releases that all include more than the three allowed ingredients. There will be live music by The Polkanauts and food from Pavy's Food Truck; the first 100 people get commemorative glassware.

Makin' Noise

Sunday, April 22

Makin' Noise Tappings

Multiple locations

The latest iteration of the Makin' Noise beer project will pour Belgian-style beers at five participating breweries, with sales benefiting environmental or earth-related charities in honor of Earth Day. They are Renegade Brewing, which is making a plum tripel, benefiting Groundwork Denver; Baere Brewing, benefiting Running Rivers; Fermaentra Brewing, benefiting Rocky Mountain Field Institute; Storm Peak Brewing in Steamboat Springs, benefiting Friends of the Yampa; and Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge. The Makin' Noise beer project is a collaborative effort that raised money for charities and causes feeling threatened in today's world.

Bruz Beers

Saturday, April 28

Belgian Brew Fest

Bruz Beers

Bruz Beers, which celebrates Belgian styles, brings back its Belgian Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. pouring ten local breweries in addition to a special guest from out of town: Brewery Ommegang. The fest is held sun or snow in The Garden next to the brewery. There will be food trucks and live music. Tickets, $48, are available at ticketsauce.com.

Lexa PR

Saturday, April 28

Big Ass Tap Takeover

Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar locations

Six Parry's Pizzeria locations in Colorado will host their seventh annual Big Ass Tap Takeover from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in conjunction with Avery Brewing. The celebrated annual event is the largest tapping in one day of Avery beers, and Parry's will pour as many as 45 different brews between its participating locations. They include everything from staples like White Rascal to highly sought-after brews like Tweak. Mix and mingle with the Avery crew, including Adam Avery himself, enjoy delicious eats and enter raffles. Participating Parry’s are in Castle Rock, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Johnstown, Longmont and Northglenn. See the Parry's Pizzeria & Bar website for locations and details.