Toast the end of 2017 with a new cocktail at Tatarian.
Toast the end of 2017 with a new cocktail at Tatarian.
Mark Antonation

All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | December 30, 2017 | 5:55am
AA

The in-between week that separates Christmas and New Year's Day doesn't seem like a prime time to open a restaurant, but a high-end cocktail bar? Perhaps it's the perfect interstice to throw open the door to weary holiday drinkers looking for a good pour without the accompanying family baggage. That's the case with Tatarian (from the folks who brought you Union Lodge No. 1, the Arvada Tavern and Kline's Beer Hall), which served its first cocktail on Boxing Day (that's December 26, in case you're not familiar with English holiday traditions).

The end of the year is more significant for restaurateurs contemplating change; closing out the year by closing up shop feels like a bittersweet way to celebrate the past while moving on to something new. Such is the case with several Denver establishments, including the storied Broker Restaurant, the equally vaulted (if not vaunted) Blake Street Vault and the young but promising Wine Beer Fat in Edgewater, which is holding a final closing blowout with discounted wine and beer on Saturday, December 30, from 11:30 a.m. until the booze is gone.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of December 25 through December 31, 2017, plus links to our original coverage.

Restaurant and Bar Openings This Week*
Tatarian, 4024 Tennyson Street

Restaurant and Bar Closings This Week*
Blake Street Vault (Sunday), 1526 Blake Street
The Broker Restaurant (Sunday), 821 17th Street
Platform T, 95 Lincoln Street and 682 South Colorado Boulevard
Wine Beer Fat (Saturday), 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Urban Roadhouse Downtown (Sunday), 999 18th Street

The vaults will close at the Broker at the end of 2017.
The vaults will close at the Broker at the end of 2017.
Flickr/Ishrona

The Broker Will Close on December 31 After 45 Years

Denver history is etched into the brick walls at the Blake Street Vault.
Denver history is etched into the brick walls at the Blake Street Vault.
Facebook/Blake Street Vault

LoDo's Blake Street Vault Will Close After New Year's Eve

A Tatarian bartender prepares a smoked cocktail.
A Tatarian bartender prepares a smoked cocktail.
Mark Antonation

Tatarian Is Now Stirring Cocktails on Tennyson Street

Did we miss any openings or closings this week? Let us know by sending an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

