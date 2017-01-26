menu

First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens January 28 at 18th and Wewatta Streets

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens January 28 at 18th and Wewatta Streets

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
The towering whiskey bar at Hearh & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.EXPAND
The towering whiskey bar at Hearh & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.
Danielle Lirette
A A

The blocks behind Union Station are quickly becoming Denver's newest dining destination. The Pig & the Sprout arrived last summer, and Public School 303 rang its opening bell in October. And this weekend the neighborhood will welcome both Stella's on 16th and Hearth & Dram, which begins dinner service on Saturday, January 28, at the foot of the brand-new Hotel Indigo.

While the exterior of Hearth & Dram is clad in glass, inside it's a little more rustic, with leather-clad chairs, country-kitchen wainscoting and plaid upholstery to soften the modern, angular space above polished concrete floors. The "hearth" in the restaurant's name is the big, wood-fired grill in the kitchen that will turn out roast meats and vegetables, including "whole beast feasts" that must be ordered five days in advance and will feed six to ten diners. Choices include whole suckling pig, dry-aged glazed duck, salt-crusted whole sturgeon and a standing rib roast.

Hearth & Dram's exterior doesn't give away what awaits inside.EXPAND
Hearth & Dram's exterior doesn't give away what awaits inside.
Danielle Lirette

The "dram" side of the equation is a big, big whiskey list — some 360 strong, the largest selection downtown, according to the restaurant. There will even be whiskey on tap and a whiskey cart with special selections for connoisseurs with deep pockets. Of course, there will also be craft beers on tap and cocktails made with all manner of spirits, both clear and brown.

Executive chef Jeffrey Wall moved to Denver to take the job; he's cooked in French, Southern and rustic American kitchens in Atlanta and brings those skills to play with H & D's menu, which focuses on a Rocky Mountain brand of Americana. But Wall sources his ingredients from wherever he can find the best, noting that "supporting local is good for the economy, but it's not the only source."

Hearth & Dram's dining room combines rustic and industrial elements.EXPAND
Hearth & Dram's dining room combines rustic and industrial elements.
Danielle Lirette

Hearth & Dram will initially be open for dinner only, from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; the restaurant plans to add lunch soon. Guests of the attached Hotel Indigo can also avail themselves of the kitchen's services.

Related Stories

Keep reading for more photos of Hearth & Dram.

Hearth & Dram will also serve as the restaurant for the new Hotel Indigo.EXPAND
Hearth & Dram will also serve as the restaurant for the new Hotel Indigo.
Danielle Lirette
The dining room provides a view into H & D's kitchen.EXPAND
The dining room provides a view into H & D's kitchen.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Hearth &amp; Dram Opens January 28 at 18th and Wewatta StreetsEXPAND
Danielle Lirette
Leather and concrete make an unlikely match in the dining room.EXPAND
Leather and concrete make an unlikely match in the dining room.
Danielle Lirette
A sign of the times at H & D.EXPAND
A sign of the times at H & D.
Danielle Lirette
Wood-fired cooking is a big part of Hearth & Dram's menu.EXPAND
Wood-fired cooking is a big part of Hearth & Dram's menu.
Danielle Lirette
From this angle, you'd hardly know that the restaurant is set inside a modern glass-and-steel building.EXPAND
From this angle, you'd hardly know that the restaurant is set inside a modern glass-and-steel building.
Danielle Lirette
Beer and whiskey at Hearth & Dram.EXPAND
Beer and whiskey at Hearth & Dram.
Danielle Lirette
A Pappy Van Winkle sighting.EXPAND
A Pappy Van Winkle sighting.
Danielle Lirette
Hidebound chairs add a touch of the Old West.EXPAND
Hidebound chairs add a touch of the Old West.
Danielle Lirette
Antique pieces decorate the shelves.EXPAND
Antique pieces decorate the shelves.
Danielle Lirette
The lobby space between Hearth & Dram and the Hotel Indigo.EXPAND
The lobby space between Hearth & Dram and the Hotel Indigo.
Danielle Lirette
Hotel Indigo guests can enter through this circular lobby.EXPAND
Hotel Indigo guests can enter through this circular lobby.
Danielle Lirette
Bartenders prep for the upcoming opening.EXPAND
Bartenders prep for the upcoming opening.
Danielle Lirette
Hearth & Dram's opening menu.EXPAND
Hearth & Dram's opening menu.
Danielle Lirette
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Hearth & Dram
More Info
More Info

1801 Wewatta St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

www.hd2017.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >