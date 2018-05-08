Señor Bear Hires Puerto Rican Chef de Cuisine

Juan Padro, one of the founding partners of Señor Bear (as well as Bar Dough, the growing Tap & Burger group and the soon-to-open Morin), has spent more than eighty days in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria hit last fall. While much of his time has been spent on relief and recovery efforts and visiting family, he's also had time to do a little recruiting. As a result, Señor Bear will soon have a new chef in the kitchen. Sebastian Ramirez-Lohner just moved to Denver last week and will officially begin chef de cuisine duties on June 1.

"We met four years ago," Ramirez-Lohner recalls. "I had just opened my restaurant [Parcela] in San Juan."

The chef spent those four years building relationships with Puerto Rican farmers and food producers and creating a supply chain for his restaurant, eventually creating a menu that drew more than 90 percent of its ingredients from local sources. But the hurricane ended all of that, destroying farms, orchards, roads and communication lines, and Ramirez-Lohner and his team closed the restaurant rather than trying to make do with inferior and imported products.