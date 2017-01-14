Six Denver Food Trucks That Have Found Permanent Homes in the Past Year

Comida Cantina, at home in The Source. Westword

Comida Cantina and Tacos Tequila Whiskey (formerly Pinche Tacos) are inspirational leaders in the mobile food business that made the leap to brick-and-mortar locations. Since those two made it big, others have followed in their tracks. Here are six other Denver food trucks that have put their vehicles in park and opened permanent restaurants in the past year, and links to our coverage.

EXPAND American Grind moves in where Mijo moved out at Avanti. Mark Antonation

American Grind Comes to Avanti Food & Beverage

Roxie's is now serving Indian tacos in Boulder. Roxie's Tacos

Roxie's Tacos Brings Indian Flavors to Boulder's University Hill

EXPAND Greico Herrada serves the food of his home country at El Bohio Criollo. Mark Antonation

Cuban Food Truck El Bohio Criollo Finds a Permanent Home in Golden

EXPAND Chuey Fu's parked on Santa Fe Drive last summer. Mark Antonation

Chuey Fu's Brings Asian-Mexican Street Food to Santa Fe Drive

Jozi's went from temporary shack at the Big Wonderful to food trailer to Parker eatery. Facebook/Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker

Alex Del Valle at his Cinna Box store. Lindsey Bartlett

Cinna Box Transitions From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar in Northglenn

