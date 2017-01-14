Six Denver Food Trucks That Have Found Permanent Homes in the Past Year
|
Comida Cantina, at home in The Source.
Westword
Comida Cantina and Tacos Tequila Whiskey (formerly Pinche Tacos) are inspirational leaders in the mobile food business that made the leap to brick-and-mortar locations. Since those two made it big, others have followed in their tracks. Here are six other Denver food trucks that have put their vehicles in park and opened permanent restaurants in the past year, and links to our coverage.
|
American Grind moves in where Mijo moved out at Avanti.
Mark Antonation
American Grind Comes to Avanti Food & Beverage
|
Roxie's is now serving Indian tacos in Boulder.
Roxie's Tacos
Roxie's Tacos Brings Indian Flavors to Boulder's University Hill
|
Greico Herrada serves the food of his home country at El Bohio Criollo.
Mark Antonation
Cuban Food Truck El Bohio Criollo Finds a Permanent Home in Golden
|
Chuey Fu's parked on Santa Fe Drive last summer.
Mark Antonation
Chuey Fu's Brings Asian-Mexican Street Food to Santa Fe Drive
|
Jozi's went from temporary shack at the Big Wonderful to food trailer to Parker eatery.
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker
|
Alex Del Valle at his Cinna Box store.
Lindsey Bartlett
Cinna Box Transitions From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar in Northglenn
Related Locations
3200 Pecos St.
Denver, CO 80211
2080 Youngfield St.
Golden, Colorado 80401
facebook.com/Él-Bohio-Criollo-Cuban-Cuisine-1512596625699347
2145 E. 120th Ave.
Northglenn, Colorado 80233
10971 S. Parker Rd.
Parker, Colorado 80134
1131 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, Colorado 80204
