Six Denver Food Trucks That Have Found Permanent Homes in the Past Year

Six Denver Food Trucks That Have Found Permanent Homes in the Past Year

Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Comida Cantina, at home in The Source.
Westword
Comida Cantina and Tacos Tequila Whiskey (formerly Pinche Tacos) are inspirational leaders in the mobile food business that made the leap to brick-and-mortar locations. Since those two made it big, others have followed in their tracks. Here are six other Denver food trucks that have put their vehicles in park and opened permanent restaurants in the past year, and links to our coverage.

American Grind moves in where Mijo moved out at Avanti.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

American Grind Comes to Avanti Food & Beverage

Roxie's is now serving Indian tacos in Boulder.
Roxie's Tacos

Roxie's Tacos Brings Indian Flavors to Boulder's University Hill

Greico Herrada serves the food of his home country at El Bohio Criollo.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Cuban Food Truck El Bohio Criollo Finds a Permanent Home in Golden

Chuey Fu's parked on Santa Fe Drive last summer.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Chuey Fu's Brings Asian-Mexican Street Food to Santa Fe Drive

Jozi's went from temporary shack at the Big Wonderful to food trailer to Parker eatery.
Facebook/Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker

Alex Del Valle at his Cinna Box store.
Lindsey Bartlett

Cinna Box Transitions From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar in Northglenn

Avanti Food & Beverage
More Info

3200 Pecos St.
Denver, CO 80211

720-269-4778

avantifandb.com

El Bohio Criollo
More Info

2080 Youngfield St.
Golden, Colorado 80401

720-840-0342

facebook.com/Él-Bohio-Criollo-Cuban-Cuisine-1512596625699347

Cinna Box
More Info

2145 E. 120th Ave.
Northglenn, Colorado 80233

719-330-4857

www.facebook.com/cinna.bx

Jozi's Kitchen and Shebeen
More Info

10971 S. Parker Rd.
Parker, Colorado 80134

303-840-7971

www.joziskitchen.com

Chuey Fu's Latin-Asian Grub
More Info

1131 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, Colorado 80204

303-233-2897

www.chueyfus.com

