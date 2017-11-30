Sushi Ronin Commits to Late Night With New RiNo Izakaya

Denver has never been much of a late-night city outside of a few club zones, but with the influx of service industry employees moving to town to fill restaurant jobs, more and more Denver residents are looking for food and drink options past 10 p.m. Corey Baker, chef/partner of Sushi Ronin (2930 Umatilla Street), is looking to fill a void in the late-night dining scene with a new Japanese-style pub that won't even start serving food until 9 p.m.

The new concept is called Izakaya Ronin, which will have a sushi bar and dining room similar to Baker's LoHi restaurant with hours more in line with the Denver norm (5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday). But downstairs, the izakaya itself will serve a separate menu of skewers, fried foods, soups and small plates in keeping with Japanese tradition. The subterranean bar, located in what was once a boiler room, will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and will also boast a deep list of Japanese whisky brands, including a 2016 Yamazaki Sherry Cask single malt whisky that rings in at $350 a shot.

EXPAND The main sushi bar and dining room at Izakaya Ronin. Mark Antonation