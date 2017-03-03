The Eight Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, March 3-5

EXPAND CINEChef is the tastiest part of the annual Boulder International Film Festival. Westword

Denver Restaurant Week winds down this weekend, with the last prix fixe meals until next year being plated on Sunday. If you couldn't get a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, here are seven great alternative events to make up for it.

Friday, March 3

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hosting 26 head-shaving events in the Colorado area this month to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research. Stoney’s Bar & Grill will host the first gathering from 3:30 to 8 p.m. today at 1111 Lincoln Street; the Stoney's goal is to raise more than $75,000, with 100 registered shavees. Find out more about this round and other scheduled events on the St. Baldrick's Facebook page.

Fans of film and food can't miss CINEChef 2017, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce Street in Boulder. Presented by the Boulder International Film Festival, the event provides eight top chefs the opportunity to create dishes inspired by some of their favorite films. (Fava beans, a nice Chianti and Silence of the Lambs, anyone?) CINEChef tickets are $95 and include a screening of Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table, a documentary about the New Orleans restaurateur and food-culture pioneer; head over to the First Presbyterian Church at 1820 15th Street at 7:15 p.m. for the film (sermon not included). Tickets to the film alone are $12 and can be purchased on the BIFF website or by calling 303-786-7030.

Looking to brush up on your sausage-making skills? Trying to teach your teen about more than just microwaving? The City of Aurora may be a surprising resource for aspiring chefs of all ages. March cooking classes kick off today with a couples' cooking class offering chocolate-based entrees paired with wine; while registration closes prior to the event, check out future classes for all ages and tastes on the Aurora Cooks website. Kids can create a Greek menu of dolmas, spanikopita and baklava, while adults tackle delicate French macarons or a St. Paddy's Day dinner, complete with colcannon, corned beef, pork pie and Irish beer. Register online or by calling 303-326-8650. Individual tuition ranges from $38 to $90, with significant discounts for Aurora residents. Most classes take place at the Expo Recreation Center, 10955 East Exposition Avenue in Aurora.

