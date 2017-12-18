Kentucky Inn Reopens After Extensive Remodel

The Kentucky Inn, one of the oldest bars in the Washington Park West neighborhood, closed in July for a remodel and the installation of a new kitchen. As with every other construction project in the city, this one stretched on, but the wait is finally over. The bar, which originally opened in 1954 at 890 South Pearl Street, unveiled its new look and menu on Saturday, December 16.

Just over a year ago, the neighborhood bar sold to a new ownership group that included restaurateur Richard Salturelli, who made a few changes at the time but kept the place open while bigger plans were being drawn up. The ownership group now includes Jim Armstrong, Fred Cooke, Neel Sahni and Greg Socha, who kicked off the remodel and expansion in July, including taking over an old dry-cleaning shop next door. Inside, decades of cigarette-smoke stains were scrubbed away, new floors and wood paneling were installed, and a billiards room was added at the back.

EXPAND The masonry behind the bar is original, but it's been scrubbed of its layer of cigarette smoke. Mark Antonation