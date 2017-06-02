The Ten Best Denver Craft-Beer Events in June

Renegade's sixth anniversary is just one of many big beery blowouts this month. Jim Wills

It doesn't take much to fill up a weekend in June. There are so many choices in Denver, from hiking and biking to concerts, comedy and culture. But you should leave room for craft beer as well, because many breweries bring out their biggest and best events during the warmer months. As a result, it can be hard to decide which ones to attend.

To help, we've culled some of the very best, from a pair of music-and-beer extravaganzas to some style-focused tappings and a ten-day blowout at Falling Rock Tap House, which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary. Good luck getting your calendar in order this month — and make sure to respond to all those Facebook invites. Here are the ten best beer events in Denver and nearby for the month of June.

Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 11

Falling Rock 20th Anniversary

Falling Rock Tap House

1919 Blake Street

303-293-8338

Falling Rock Tap House will celebrate two decades of "no crap on tap" with a ten-day party brimming with numerous beer tappings, events, food, stories and special beers that owner Chris Black brewed over the past few weeks and months in collaboration with at least a dozen breweries across the United States. Things kick off June 2 at 5:30 p.m. with a dual tapping: "Reprising their role from ten years ago, Dry Dock Brewing will be sailing in with Chris’s homage to Mr. Hoppy, the beer he planned on tapping to kick off the 10th Anniversary. We are also thrilled to welcome our friends from San Diego as we tap into the Alpine/Green Flash/Cellar 3 brew – We Were Here First," Falling Rock says. "This was the first of the anniversary beers Chris brewed, a big, amazing and truly unique collaboration." Other anniversary beers are coming from Epic, Ecliptic, Upslope, Sierra Nevada, Comrade, Odell, Spangalang, New Belgium, Crooked Stave, Avery and Bristol. More details and stories about Black, Falling Rock and Colorado beer history will be rolled out on Falling Rock's web page. "One of the absolute best things about this celebration is spending time with the people," Black says. "Brewers, owners, brewery representatives, fellow publicans, regulars who are a massive reason we are here, friends from around the country and around the world are coming in to celebrate with us. We can’t thank you enough for all of the love and support."

The Sun Drenched Music Fest returns to Denver Beer Co. Denver Beer Co

Saturday, June 3

Sun Drenched Music Fest

Denver Beer Co. Canworks

4455 Jason Street

303-433-2739

Kick off the summer season with Denver Beer Co.'s annual Sun Drenched Music Fest, which takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the brewery's Canworks production facility in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Named for the brewery's hoppy wheat beer, Sun Drenched offers special beer pairings, sand volleyball and other beach games, food trucks, ice cream from Little Man and, of course, live music all day long. Performers include: Pimps of Joytime, Magic Giant, Coambient, Chemistry Club and K-Law. Tickets, $35, are available at denverbeerco.com.

Crooked Stave

Friday, June 9

Crooked Stave Can Release Party

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720- 550-8860

Crooked Stave has begun canning for the first time and will debut three different styles of its Brettanomyces beers from 5 to 10 p.m. in its taproom at the Source. The beers are HopSavant, Colorado WildSage, and St. Bretta, all of which will be available in four-packs. "Unfiltered and naturally wild, these beers are the perfect companion for wherever life’s adventures take you," Crooked Stave says.

Get your ’80s on with NKOTB. Porchdrinking

Friday, June 9

New Kids on the Block

The Lobby American Grille

2191 Arapahoe Street

303-997-9911

New Kids on the Block, "the radtacular ’80s dance party and new breweries beer festival," returns for its fifth year from 7 to 10 p.m. Sponsored by the Lobby and PorchDrinking.com, the festival highlights local breweries that are two years old or younger. This year, that mighty list includes 14er Brewing, Banded Oak, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Brewability Lab, Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, Call to Arms, Cellar West Artisan Ales, Cerebral Brewing, Cheluna Brewing, Holidaily Brewing, Little Machine, Maxline Brewing, New Image, Outer Range Brewing, Resolute Brewing, Seedstock, Something Brewery, Spangalang, the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, and WestFax Brewing. Each will pour two beers, which will help fuel you for the dance party that'll rock all night, with a live DJ and prizes for the best ’80s outfits. Small-bite munchies will be provided by the Lobby, Briar Common and the Rackhouse Pub. Tickets are $35 at nightout.com or $40 at the door.

Dry Dock Brewing

Saturday, June 10

A-Town Funk Fest

Dry Dock Brewing, South Dock

15120 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

303-400-5606

Dry Dock Brewing brings back its A-Town Funk Fest for a second year, and this time, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and Wing Hut have been invited for a ticketed sour-beer-and-food-pairing event to go with it. Guests to that part of the fest will get seven beers from Dry Dock and Crooked Stave, including a collaboration made just for Funk Fest, all paired with dishes from Chef Josh Prater and his team at the Wing Hut. The pairing sessions are at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. There will also be music, games and other beers on tap. For details of the pairing menu, go to Dry Dock's Facebook page.

