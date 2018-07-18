Three More Breweries, Two in Longmont and One in Fort Collins, Have Shuttered

While dozens of new breweries will open this year in Colorado, there have also been a significant number of closures, a trend that is continuing into the second half of 2018. Many more have changed hands over the past eighteen months, the most recent of which was Denver's Goldspot Brewing.

The most recent closures are two breweries in Longmont and one in Fort Collins, which all shuttered — or announced plans to do so — in recent weeks.

Less than a month after a last-ditch Go Fund Me campaign, Skeye Brewing, at 900 South Hover Street in Longmont, closed June 25. The three-year-old brewery posted a note on its Facebook page reading "Dear friends, it is with great sadness that we will be permanently closing SKEYE Brewing on Monday. We thank you all for an amazing journey over the last three years."