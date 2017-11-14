First Look: Whole Foods Union Station Unveils Massive New Market

The new Whole Foods Union Station is big. In fact, it's 28 percent larger than the next-biggest Whole Foods in Colorado, according to store manager Michael Mead. The Austin, Texas-based chain needs all that square footage to wedge in the many new features that will make the market a magnet for tourists, businesspeople and residents of the area alike. The public will get to experience all of it come 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, when the doors at 1701 Wewatta Street officially slide open.

Those features include a full-fledged outpost of chicken sandwich specialist Birdcall (complete with touch-pad ordering and a wine and beer bar — a first for a Colorado Whole Foods); a row of food vendors serving sushi, pizza and Israeli street food; a mac-and-cheese bar; a butcher section with a dry-aging room and a custom-cuts counter; and even an Amazon pop-up shop (for those who need high-tech gadgets to go along with all the food). If that's not enough, you can marvel at the cheese tower, built from more than 800 pounds of Parmesan, cheddar and Gruyère; stop by the fish counter, where the "fish circus" will offer daily specials on all manner of seafood; or see if you can hoist a toddler-sized jackfruit into your shopping cart.

EXPAND That's several hundred pounds of cheese. Pretty impressive! Mark Antonation