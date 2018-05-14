Work & Class Team Launches Super Mega Bien

The cart rolls through the dining room with a choice of five or six small plates each night.

Loud and lively: That's the scene on any given night at Work & Class, the eatery from Tony Maciag and chef Dana Rodriguez that's still one of the hottest tickets in town, even four years after launching in RiNo. Equally raucous and rockin' is Super Mega Bien, the latest effort from Maciag and Rodgriguez, along with partner Tabatha Knop, which officially opens at 1260 25th Street in the new Ramble Hotel on Tuesday, May 15.

Like Work & Class, Super Mega Bien defies an easy one-phrase definition of its style and menu.

Yes, "pan-Latin American" encompasses Mexican, South American and Caribbean influences, where Brazilian pao de queijo (puffy cheese buns) butt up against Puerto Rican pernil de cerdo and Oaxacan seafood caldo de piedra boiled at your table, thanks to an 800-degree stone plunked into the broth.