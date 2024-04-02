Flash Sale on $2 Colorado State Fair Tickets Today

Colorado's about to get a lot more colorful.
At 10 a.m. today, April 2, the Colorado State Fair will start its annual flash sale of heavily discounted tickets —just $2 each — for the 2024 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo from August 23 to September 2. The sale will end at noon or whenever 50,000 tickets are sold, whichever comes first.
This is the third annual flash sale; last year, 66,000 tickets were sold. These are general admission tickets to the fair, which this year has the theme "Colorful Colorado." There are additional fees for concerts and other special events; those lineups will be announced later.
In the meantime, grab your two-buck tickets now at ETix.com.